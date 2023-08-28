Watch live: Singapore presidential candidates take questions in televised forum

SINGAPORE: Singapore's three presidential candidates will appear on a televised forum on Monday night (Aug 28) as campaigning enters its final days.

Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Tan Kin Lian will take questions from CNA's Otelli Edwards on why they should be President, how they intend to be a unifying figure and how they plan to help build a more compassionate society.

The presidential forum will be broadcast live on CNA at 9pm on Monday.

It will also be live-streamed on CNA's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

You can catch a repeat telecast of the presidential forum on Channel 5 on Tuesday.

Singaporeans will go to the polls on Sep 1 in the country's first contested Presidential Election in more than 10 years. Thursday, Aug 31, is Cooling-off Day.