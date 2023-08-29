Five notable moments from CNA's presidential forum - from candidate's knowledge of songs to strict timekeeping

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s three presidential candidates took to live television on Monday night (Aug 28) to make a pitch for votes in the final stretch of campaigning.

It was the first and only televised forum of this Presidential Election.

The format - answer nine questions from CNA's Otelli Edwards, with each of the candidates given the same amount of time to speak.

These questions ranged from how the candidates intend to be a unifying figure, what qualities they have to represent Singapore on the world stage, to how they will exercise their powers as President without fear or favour.

For those who missed the broadcast of the hour-long forum, here are some of the most talked about moments and quotable quotes:

A REMINDER OF THE POWERS OF THE PRESIDENT

After candidates were asked about what they would like to tell voters before they go to the polls on Sep 1, Mr Tan Kin Lian began by stressing that he would be a president with “a very important and independent mind” while carrying out his duties.

He also raised concern about “the young people of Singapore”, pointing to how they face challenges with employment, housing and the cost of living.

“They have to compete for jobs against foreigners and good jobs are difficult to get. Yet our males have to do National Service, which sets them back two years or more in the competition for jobs. We all have to live with high cost of living and cost of housing is getting to be unaffordable," he added.

“I understand these concerns and will convey them to the government so that our young people can look forward with confidence to the future … I will collaborate and work with the government to find a better way to solve these problems."

That prompted forum moderator Ms Edwards to step in, before giving the other two candidates their turn to speak.

"I would like to remind us of what the elected President can or cannot do.

“The President cannot express public views on legislation or government policy without being advised to do so by the government,” she stated.

As she spoke, a five-point graphic was shown on the screen, listing what the President cannot do.