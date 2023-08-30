Cooling-off Day: What presidential candidates can or cannot do

SINGAPORE: All campaigning for Singapore's Presidential Election must stop by Cooling-off Day on Thursday (Aug 31) to give voters time to reflect on their choice for President.

About 2.7 million Singaporeans will go to the ballot box on Friday to vote for Singapore's ninth President.

The period from midnight on Thursday to the close of polling at 8pm on Friday is called the cooling-off period. During this time, campaigning activity and new election advertising are not allowed, said the Elections Department (ELD).

The candidates – former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian – have been officially campaigning since Nomination Day on Aug 22.

What is prohibited and what is allowed during the cooling-off period?

WHAT IS PROHIBITED

Campaigning activity and new election advertising are not allowed during the cooling-off period. This includes the publishing, displaying or wearing of clothing with a candidate’s symbols.

Election advertising refers to any information that can "reasonably be regarded as intended to promote, procure or prejudice the electoral success of a candidate or to otherwise enhance or prejudice the standing of a candidate", ELD said on Wednesday.

Candidates and their teams cannot publish any online election advertising during this period. This includes sharing, resharing, reposting or boosting existing online advertising as well as broadcasting online meetings that are open to the public.

They are also not allowed to relocate or alter any existing physical advertising, such as banners, flags or posters.

ELD said that candidates should not canvass support, conduct walkabouts, door-to-door visits, or visit the workplaces of voters for election-related purposes.

They cannot hold any form of public assembly or meeting – whether online, in person, or both – that engage in election issues, ELD said.

During the cooling-off period, people should also not wear, use, carry or display a candidate's symbol or campaign propaganda.