Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore live

Live: Polls close in Singapore's Presidential Election
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

live Singapore

Live: Polls close in Singapore's Presidential Election

Get live results of Singapore's Presidential Election right here on CNA as the nation finds out if Ng Kok Song, Tharman Shanmugaratnam or Tan Kin Lian will be its next head of state.

01 Sep 2023 07:34PM (Updated: 01 Sep 2023 08:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Polls have closed for Singapore’s first presidential contest in over a decade, with more than 2.7 million people eligible to vote on Friday (Sep 1).

The country is awaiting the outcome of the election – a choice between former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian.

CNA will have the results and reactions as the night unfolds. Follow our live blog for the latest:

Everything you need to know about the Singapore Presidential Election: cna.asia/pe2023
Source: CNA/gs/zl/mi

Related Topics

Presidential Election 2023 Ng Kok Song Tharman Shanmugaratnam Tan Kin Lian

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.