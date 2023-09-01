Live: Polls close in Singapore's Presidential Election

SINGAPORE: Polls have closed for Singapore’s first presidential contest in over a decade, with more than 2.7 million people eligible to vote on Friday (Sep 1).

The country is awaiting the outcome of the election – a choice between former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian.

CNA will have the results and reactions as the night unfolds. Follow our live blog for the latest: