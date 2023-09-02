'Rather unexpected': Analysts surprised at Tharman’s margin of victory in Singapore Presidential Election

“MIND-BOGGLING” RESULTS

Speaking to CNA on a live broadcast after the sample count result, Associate Professor Eugene Tan from Singapore Management University (SMU) called the Presidential Election sample count result “mind-boggling”, with Mr Tharman’s total vote share beating the combined total of votes for Mr Tan and Mr Ng.

He noted that the result was similar to Mr Tharman's performance during General Elections, when he consistently polled between 70 per cent and 75 per cent in Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Dr Felix Tan, a political analyst from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), also expressed his surprise at both the sample count result and the final result.

“I think there were many people who were hopeful that Tharman would win, but winning by this huge margin ... I think it’s rather unexpected and it’s quite a surprise. A pleasant surprise for some,” he said.

Highlighting the focus on issues of “establishment versus anti-establishment” throughout the campaigning period, Dr Tan explained that one would have felt that “perhaps the support for Mr Tharman might have lost some ground but it seems like it has not”.

In fact, it has "pushed his support even higher", he added.

Other analysts, on the other hand, did not find the results unexpected. Dr Woo Jun Jie, senior research fellow from the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), said he was “not at all” surprised by Mr Tharman’s resounding victory.

Associate Professor Chong Ja Ian from the National University of Singapore (NUS) added that Tharman was "popular going into the election" and he had "two weak opponents".

"Ng Kok Song is a relative unknown; Tan Kin Lian has a record for making controversial statements," he said.

"The results are not too far off Tharman's historical record leading Jurong GRC, and GRCs are supposed to be drawn to reflect the country demographically. So yes, the results are unsurprising."

Assoc Prof Chong, who teaches political science, also highlighted that the results show that Singaporeans "can and will support minority candidates, even for high office". They just have to be "strong candidates like everyone else".