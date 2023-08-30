Tan Kin Lian apologises again to those offended by social media posts

SINGAPORE: Singapore presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian on Wednesday (Aug 30) apologised once again to those offended by his social media posts.
Speaking to the media near Hougang MRT station and on the eve of Cooling-off Day, Mr Tan said he would be "more mindful" of his actions in the future.
"As an active and outgoing person, I like to share my daily activities and observations on everyday life. I have never meant any disrespect to the people I encountered," said Mr Tan, who highlighted that this would be part of his second presidential candidate broadcast later on Wednesday.
"To those who have found any of what I said in the past to be upsetting or inappropriate, I'd like to sincerely extend to them my apology. I will be more mindful of what I say and do in the future."
Mr Tan’s social media history came to the fore last week after a viral TikTok video showing several posts by the former NTUC Income chief executive.
He initially said it was only a "small minority" uncomfortable with his social media posts about "pretty" girls, and that most people would find them "quite fun".
The Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) then voiced concerns over Mr Tan's participation in the Presidential Election, given his “history of objectifying women”.
After he was nominated for Friday's Presidential Election, Mr Tan added that he did not know why his previous social media posts had attracted attention, but apologised to those who may have felt “uncomfortable”.
When asked by CNA what prompted this fresh apology on Wednesday, Mr Tan said he was "advised" to do so.
"I'm advised that it is better to apologise rather than to point out that this is a small group, so I take that advice," he said.
"IT IS NOT PARTY POLITICS"
On Wednesday, Mr Tan also reiterated that support from former presidential candidates Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Tan Jee Say were in their personal capacities and not representative of the political parties they are affiliated to.
Dr Tan is founder and chairman of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), while Mr Tan Jee Say is a member of the Singapore Democratic Party.
It was reported on Tuesday that an email was sent to PSP volunteers asking them to sign up as counting agents for Mr Tan Kin Lian.
PSP later said that it had “no plans” to endorse or support any presidential candidate. The email was drafted at the initiative of an individual, and was not an approved communication, the party said.
"We share a common vision to have a president that is independent of the ruling government. These two persons - Dr Tan and Jee Say are men of honour and integrity who put the country above themselves," said Mr Tan on Wednesday.
"As this presidential election is above politics, I respectfully ask the media and the political analysts who stop framing this election as party politics. It is not party politics."
He added that the "primary concern" of both men was to have an independent president elected, based on what they consider as best for Singapore.
If he were to be elected, Mr Tan said he would exercise constitutional duties with "independent mind" and always act in the interest of the people.
He said he was "confident" about his chances, ahead of Singaporeans heading to the polls in two days.
"I got good feedback that I did well in the presidential forum, my message came through and I'm also glad that my two opponents are now discussing between themselves the problem that they face, so I'm out of that discussion," he told reporters.
"So I can focus my time on how to reach out to the people on what is important to them, and what is important is we should have an independent president, independent of the establishment and we should also address their real concern on cost of living, jobs and cost of housing."