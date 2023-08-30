Tan Kin Lian apologises again to those offended by social media posts

SINGAPORE: Singapore presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian on Wednesday (Aug 30) apologised once again to those offended by his social media posts.

Speaking to the media near Hougang MRT station and on the eve of Cooling-off Day, Mr Tan said he would be "more mindful" of his actions in the future.

"As an active and outgoing person, I like to share my daily activities and observations on everyday life. I have never meant any disrespect to the people I encountered," said Mr Tan, who highlighted that this would be part of his second presidential candidate broadcast later on Wednesday.

"To those who have found any of what I said in the past to be upsetting or inappropriate, I'd like to sincerely extend to them my apology. I will be more mindful of what I say and do in the future."

Mr Tan’s social media history came to the fore last week after a viral TikTok video showing several posts by the former NTUC Income chief executive.