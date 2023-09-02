In pictures: Polling Day as it unfolded for Singapore's presidential candidates
Singaporeans went to the polls to choose their ninth President on Sep 1, and CNA's visual journalists followed Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian as the day played out.
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans went to the polls to choose their ninth President on Friday (Sep 1), and it was Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam who emerged with a resounding victory.
He received 70.4 per cent of votes in a landslide win. Mr Ng Kok Song finished second with 15.72 per cent of the vote ahead of Mr Tan Kin Lian, who received 13.88 per cent.
Here is a look back at how Polling Day unfolded for the three candidates through the lenses of CNA's visual journalists.