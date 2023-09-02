In pictures: Polling Day as it unfolded for Singapore's presidential candidates

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans went to the polls to choose their ninth President on Friday (Sep 1), and it was Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam who emerged with a resounding victory.

He received 70.4 per cent of votes in a landslide win. Mr Ng Kok Song finished second with 15.72 per cent of the vote ahead of Mr Tan Kin Lian, who received 13.88 per cent.

Here is a look back at how Polling Day unfolded for the three candidates through the lenses of CNA's visual journalists.