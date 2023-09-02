Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

In pictures: Polling Day as it unfolded for Singapore's presidential candidates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

In pictures: Polling Day as it unfolded for Singapore's presidential candidates

Singaporeans went to the polls to choose their ninth President on Sep 1, and CNA's visual journalists followed Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian as the day played out.

In pictures: Polling Day as it unfolded for Singapore's presidential candidates

Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian react to the sample count results of the Presidential Election on Sep 1, 2023. (Photos: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo, Jeremy Long, Raydza Rahman)

02 Sep 2023 06:36AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans went to the polls to choose their ninth President on Friday (Sep 1), and it was Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam who emerged with a resounding victory.

He received 70.4 per cent of votes in a landslide win. Mr Ng Kok Song finished second with 15.72 per cent of the vote ahead of Mr Tan Kin Lian, who received 13.88 per cent.

Here is a look back at how Polling Day unfolded for the three candidates through the lenses of CNA's visual journalists.

VOTING AND VISITING POLLING STATIONS

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song and his fiancee Sybil Lau leave the Cairnhill Community Club polling station on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)
Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song is seen leaving Katong Community Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song and his fiancee Sybil Lau arriving at a polling centre in Geylang Serai on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Eileen Chew)
Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song and his fiancee Sybil Lau at a polling centre in Geylang Serai on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Eileen Chew)
Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song and his fiancee Sybil Lau at a polling centre in Geylang Serai on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Eileen Chew)
Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song (in purple) at a polling centre in Geylang Serai on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Eileen Chew)
Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song and his fiancee Sybil Lau visit a polling station at Block 832 Hougang Central on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi arriving at a polling station at Raffles Girls' Primary School on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam speaks to the media before entering Raffles Girls' Primary School on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi arriving at a polling station at Raffles Girls' Primary School on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi arriving at a polling station at Raffles Girls' Primary School on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi at Raffles Girls' Primary School on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his wife Jane Yumiko Ittogi at Raffles Girls' Primary School on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam speaking with the media at Raffles Girls' Primary School on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian arrives at Anderson Serangoon Junior College with his wife Tay Siew Hong to cast his vote on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian speaks to the media at Anderson Serangoon Junior College on Sep 1, 2023, after casting his vote in the Presidential Election. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian visits the polling centre at Pei Hwa Secondary School on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian speaks to a passer-by near Pei Hwa Secondary School on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian leaves after visiting Rosyth School on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian leaves after visiting Rosyth School on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian leaves after visiting Rosyth School on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)

MEETING FAMILY, FRIENDS AND SUPPORTERS

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song and his fiancee, Sybil Lau, at his social media agency on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song and his fiancee, Sybil Lau, at his social media agency on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song at his social media agency on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song at a private viewing party with his social media team on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam arrives at Taman Jurong Food Centre and Market where supporters are gathered to await the results of Singapore's Presidential Election on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Supporters of presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam and the media gather at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam's supporters present him with a pineapple – his campaign symbol – at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Tharman Shanmugaratnam's supporters present him with flowers at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian arrives at his residence on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian arrives at his residence on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
A supporter arrives at Mr Tan Kin Lian's home to watch the results of the Presidential Election. (Photo: CNA/Davina Tham)

REACTING TO THE SAMPLE COUNT RESULTS

Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song reacts to the sample count at a private viewing party with his social media team on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Mr Ng Kok Song has conceded defeat after a sample count of the Presidential Election showed that he received 16 per cent of the vote share on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Mr Ng Kok Song hugging a friend after the announcement of the sample count results. (Photo: CNA/Tang See Kit)
Mr Ng Kok Song thanks members of the media as he leaves the office of his social media agency on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Try Sutrisno Foo)
Supporters of presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam react to the news of the sample count in the Presidential Election at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Supporters of presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam react to the news of the sample count in the Presidential Election at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Chew Hui Min)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam during a doorstop at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam during a doorstop at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam during a doorstop at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Tharman Shanmugaratnam during a doorstop at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam shouts “Majulah!” before he leaves Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam shakes hands with members of the public at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam shakes hands with members of the public at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian at a doorstop at his home on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian at a doorstop at his home on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian at a doorstop at his home on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Mr Tan Kin Lian greets members of the press at his home on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian at a doorstop at his home on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)
The crowd outside presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian's home on Sep 1, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Raydza Rahman)

Related:

Source: CNA/kg(gr)

Related Topics

Presidential Election 2023 Ng Kok Song Tharman Shanmugaratnam Tan Kin Lian

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.