GE2025: Red Dot United to contest in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC but may make way for Singapore Democratic Party

SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) plans to contest in Holland-Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency (GRC) for the upcoming General Election, but will give way to the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) if doing so is “in the best interest of the people”, said party chief Ravi Philemon on Thursday (Apr 10).

SDP is aware that RDU will be campaigning in the Holland-Bukit Timah area, he told journalists before a walkabout at Senja Hawker Centre on Thursday night.

“We know that SDP … they have spoken to the media saying that they are trying to see if they can put together a team for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC,” said Mr Philemon.

“But for Red Dot United, we do not do our negotiations in front of the media. We do it behind closed doors.”

Mr Philemon added that he has the “highest regards” for what SDP has done in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, and RDU has “friendship with the leadership in SDP”.

“So we will work this out going forward to the General Election,” he said.