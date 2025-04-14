GE2025: PAP to field Xie Yao Quan in new Jurong Central SMC

SINGAPORE: The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) will field Mr Xie Yao Quan as its candidate in the newly created Jurong Central single-seat ward for the upcoming General Election.

The Jurong Central ward, which has 29,620 voters, is one of six new Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) following the latest review of Singapore’s electoral boundaries.

The announcement was made on Monday (Apr 14) during the party's unveiling of its candidates for both Jurong Central SMC and the adjacent Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.

Mr Xie is currently serving as the MP for the Jurong Central division of the present Jurong GRC, having held the role since his electoral debut in 2020. He has also served as the chairman of the Jurong-Clementi Town Council for the last five years.

“In these five years, I’ve walked the ground, listened deeply to residents and put my heart into all that I’ve done to serve residents,” he said at the press conference.