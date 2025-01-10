PSP's Tan Cheng Bock denies allegations of slapping, shirt-pulling by volunteers; PAP's Low Yen Ling says evidence will be handed to police
PSP secretary-general Hazel Poa also cited a similar encounter last November with PAP volunteers in Choa Chu Kang, and offered to share photos of the incident.
SINGAPORE: Two senior members of the opposition Progress Singapore Party (PSP) have issued statements disputing claims of aggressive behaviour by their party volunteers, in the latest development in a spat between the PSP and the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) over the conduct of their volunteers.
In a Facebook post on Friday (Jan 10), PSP chairman Tan Cheng Bock addressed a video released by a PAP volunteer on Thursday that alleged a PSP volunteer had slapped him during a walkabout in Bukit Gombak.
Dr Tan noted that in the video, there was "no evidence of any slapping, merely subtitles alleging so".
He added that he "did not see any evidence of shirt pulling as alleged", referring to earlier allegations by Member of Parliament for Chua Chu Kang GRC, Ms Low Yen Ling, that another PAP volunteer had his shirt pulled by a PSP volunteer.
Dr Tan also called on Ms Low to release evidence of the allegations.
In response, Ms Low said in a Facebook post on Friday that she will leave the matter in the hands of the police and that her volunteers will hand over all evidence to them.
PSP first accused PAP volunteers of following them around last Saturday and taking photos and videos of them when they were visiting residents in the estate.
Ms Low refuted those allegations in a Facebook post on Wednesday containing details of what had supposedly happened, including alleging that a male PSP volunteer had intimidated a PAP volunteer and slapped him twice.
She also alleged that another male PSP volunteer had forcibly pulled a second PAP volunteer by his shirt to take a wefie and video with him.
Dr Tan said that he was "shocked" at the allegations, adding that PSP had "immediately" held a meeting on Wednesday evening to hear directly from the party's volunteers and examine the allegations made in Ms Low's post.
"All the male volunteers who participated in the house visits on 4 Jan at Goodview Gardens were clear that they did not slap anyone, and they were firm in asserting that the allegation was untrue," said Dr Tan.
He added that a PSP volunteer "did try to take a photo with a man who was filming him, but did not pull him by his shirt" as alleged in Ms Low's post.
"Our volunteers also said that they started video recording only after being recorded themselves, contrary to the account given in Ms Low's (Facebook) post," said Dr Tan.
"If any of our volunteers acted aggressively, we will take disciplinary actions. If they are accused falsely, then together we will fight the allegations all the way."
Dr Tan added that the PSP "does not condone any form of violence, nor do we want to see our people become polarised because of politics".
SIMILAR INCIDENT IN NOVEMBER, SAYS HAZEL POA
In a Facebook post on Friday, PSP secretary-general Hazel Poa also refuted the PAP's allegations and cited a previous similar incident that she said occurred on Nov 9 last year, when she conducted house visits at Hillview Estate in Choa Chu Kang with her volunteers.
Describing the incident, she said several PAP members had followed them during their visits and taken photos and videos of them even after being told not to do so.
She added that the PSP members had taken photos of the PAP volunteers in response to their actions, and that she is prepared to share the photos with Ms Low, should she wish to investigate the matter.
However, she reiterated that the earlier incident was her first "unpleasant encounter" with PAP volunteers.
"In the past, whenever we meet during our outreach efforts, both sides have always given each other polite smiles and greetings, showing mutual respect. It is my earnest wish that we can maintain that going forward."
Speaking about the latest case, she said: "While it is possible that some of our volunteers may have behaved somewhat unwisely, it is understandable if they were provoked."
EVIDENCE WILL BE HANDED TO POLICE: LOW YEN LING
Responding to Dr Tan and Ms Poa's statements, Ms Low said on Friday that the police have been in touch regarding the incident and that her volunteers will hand over all evidence to them.
She also acknowledged that her volunteers had encountered PSP volunteers last November. However, she pointed out that the current discussion started with the PSP's allegations about the incident on Jan 4.
"I do not think that residents’ interests are served in having a further to-and-fro on this," she wrote.
She added that she agreed with Dr Tan that there should not be any violence when engaging in political activities.
"Earlier this week, I have taken the opportunity to refresh our briefing and training for all volunteers, with the recent lessons as timely reminders to keep focused on our goals," she said.
"The recent incidents are another reminder for all of us, regardless of the party we represent, to hold fast to the values of care and respect."