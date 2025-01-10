PSP's Tan Cheng Bock denies allegations of slapping, shirt-pulling by volunteers; PAP's Low Yen Ling says evidence will be handed to police

SINGAPORE: Two senior members of the opposition Progress Singapore Party (PSP) have issued statements disputing claims of aggressive behaviour by their party volunteers, in the latest development in a spat between the PSP and the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) over the conduct of their volunteers.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Jan 10), PSP chairman Tan Cheng Bock addressed a video released by a PAP volunteer on Thursday that alleged a PSP volunteer had slapped him during a walkabout in Bukit Gombak.

Dr Tan noted that in the video, there was "no evidence of any slapping, merely subtitles alleging so".

He added that he "did not see any evidence of shirt pulling as alleged", referring to earlier allegations by Member of Parliament for Chua Chu Kang GRC, Ms Low Yen Ling, that another PAP volunteer had his shirt pulled by a PSP volunteer.

Dr Tan also called on Ms Low to release evidence of the allegations.

In response, Ms Low said in a Facebook post on Friday that she will leave the matter in the hands of the police and that her volunteers will hand over all evidence to them.

PSP first accused PAP volunteers of following them around last Saturday and taking photos and videos of them when they were visiting residents in the estate.

Ms Low refuted those allegations in a Facebook post on Wednesday containing details of what had supposedly happened, including alleging that a male PSP volunteer had intimidated a PAP volunteer and slapped him twice.

She also alleged that another male PSP volunteer had forcibly pulled a second PAP volunteer by his shirt to take a wefie and video with him.

Dr Tan said that he was "shocked" at the allegations, adding that PSP had "immediately" held a meeting on Wednesday evening to hear directly from the party's volunteers and examine the allegations made in Ms Low's post.

"All the male volunteers who participated in the house visits on 4 Jan at Goodview Gardens were clear that they did not slap anyone, and they were firm in asserting that the allegation was untrue," said Dr Tan.

He added that a PSP volunteer "did try to take a photo with a man who was filming him, but did not pull him by his shirt" as alleged in Ms Low's post.

"Our volunteers also said that they started video recording only after being recorded themselves, contrary to the account given in Ms Low's (Facebook) post," said Dr Tan.

"If any of our volunteers acted aggressively, we will take disciplinary actions. If they are accused falsely, then together we will fight the allegations all the way."

Dr Tan added that the PSP "does not condone any form of violence, nor do we want to see our people become polarised because of politics".