PAP volunteer releases footage of confrontation with PSP members

The other video he shared shows a woman dressed in white surrounded by people in PSP shirts. A female PSP member notices that they are being filmed, and walks towards the camera.

The video then cuts to an extreme close-up of the female PSP member's face before the camera is covered by PSP flyers. The person taking the video walks backwards, and the female PSP member follows him, continuing to try to cover the camera.

That video is captioned "hit by flyers".

CNA has reached out to PSP for comment.

Mr Azman identified himself as "Male Volunteer 1" who was mentioned in Ms Low's Facebook post on Wednesday.

Ms Low wrote that Male Volunteer 1 was slapped on the face twice, once in a lift and another time in a corridor.

"And all this while, my Male Volunteer 1 was also being insulted with the use of derogatory terms," she wrote.

Mr Azman wrote that he was sharing the videos because he had been troubled by the photos and videos of himself online, and by people asking him if what PSP said was true.

He said he was supporting his fellow volunteers on Jan 4 and was worried when he saw a female volunteer being surrounded. Both sides were taking videos of each other by then, he said.

"What I didn't expect is that they will get agitated and physical. My family and I have been targeted online. My family and I have been hurt," he said. "Now that a police report is made, I hope (the) truth will come out."

PSP chairman Tan Cheng Bock on Wednesday called on the PAP and Chua Chu Kang GRC MPs to weigh in on the incident.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who, like Ms Low, is a Chua Chu Kang GRC MP, shared her Facebook post later on the same day.

"Am sure Dr Tan would agree that PSP volunteers should not be involved in conduct that involves restraining, assaulting and insulting others – though he says nothing about this," he wrote.