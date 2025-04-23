GE2025: PAP and SPP set for showdown in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC

SINGAPORE: Voters in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC will head to the polls on May 3 to choose between the People’s Action Party (PAP) team, led by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, and the Singapore People's Party (SPP).

This will be the constituency’s first election without former Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen since 2001, following his retirement from politics after 24 years.

Candidates from respective parties filed their nomination papers at Methodist Girls’ School on Wednesday (Apr 23), confirming their four-member slates for the GRC.

Both teams feature familiar names and fresh faces.

Mr Chee helms the PAP lineup of two-term MP Saktiandi Supaat and political newcomers Elysa Chen and Cai Yinzhou. Ms Chen is the executive director of a youth social service agency, while Mr Cai is a social entrepreneur.

The SPP team, fronted by party secretary-general Steve Chia and party chairman Melvyn Chiu, includes first-timers Muhammad Norhakim and Lim Rui Xian. Mr Norhakim is an operations executive while Mr Lim is self-employed.

Following their nomination, Mr Chee called it his honour to be leading PAP’s Bishan-Toa Payoh slate.

"We will fight for you and keep you safe," he said, addressing members of the constituency. "Vote for the team that can deliver. Vote for the same pair of hands that can pick you up."

In his speech, SPP chairman Melvyn Chiu said that the short lead time to Nomination Day had forced his party, as well as many others, to work overtime throughout weekends and public holidays.

"It was clearly a move to slow us down, to discourage us, and to make things as difficult as possible, hoping that we would falter," he said. "Unfortunately, we have to disappoint them.”

The SPP has contested Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC in the past three General Elections.

In 2020, the PAP won the constituency with 67.23 per cent of the vote against the SPP's 32.77 per cent.