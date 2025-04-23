GE2025: Marymount SMC sees straight fight between PAP's Gan Siow Huang and PSP's Jeffrey Khoo

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) and the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will go head-to-head with each other in Marymount SMC in the upcoming General Election.

After nomination papers were filed at Methodist Girls’ School on Wednesday (Apr 23), it was confirmed that PAP’s Gan Siow Huang and PSP’s Jeffrey Khoo will challenge the single-seat ward.

Ms Gan, 50, is the Minister of State for Education and Manpower.

A trailblazer with a military background, she joined the Singapore Armed Forces in 1993 and made history in 2015 as its first female Brigadier-General.

Mr Khoo, 56, is the CEO of a regional risk consulting firm and has held various leadership roles at the National University of Singapore Society in the past 15 years.

He was previously fielded as part of PSP’s West Coast GRC team in the last election – the closest-fought race in 2020, which saw the PAP narrowly retain the constituency with 51.69 per cent of the vote.

Speaking after her nomination, Ms Gan told supporters she is “deeply touched” by residents’ trust, having elected her to serve as the constituency’s MP in the 2020 election.

"Since then, I've made it my duty not just to listen, but to take action and to deliver with love. My team and I, together with you, have turned ideas into action,” she said, pointing to upgrades in the community.

"I know the ward, I know the ground. Majulah Singapura, Majulah PAP."

PSP candidate Jeffrey Khoo said in a speech after his candidacy was confirmed that the country needs to "put Singaporeans first in these challenging times" and have more alternative voices in parliament for better outcomes.

"I will not just listen to you but stand with you, and speak for you. Let me serve you. Your vote is your voice, and this is how change happens: One person, one decision, one vote," he said.

"The moment is now. Vote for change, vote for progress for all, vote PSP."

In the previous election, Ms Gan secured PAP’s seat in the constituency with 55.04 per cent of the vote against then-PSP candidate Ang Yong Guan.

Singaporeans will head to the ballot boxes on May 3 for the nation’s 14th General Election.