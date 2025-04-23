GE2025: PAP's Patrick Tay and PSP's Stephanie Tan face off in Pioneer SMC rematch

SINGAPORE: Pioneer SMC will see a rematch between the People's Action Party's (PAP) and Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in the 2025 General Election.

Nomination papers filed on Wednesday (Apr 23) at Nan Hua High School confirmed that PAP’s Patrick Tay will defend his seat against PSP’s Stephanie Tan.

Mr Tay, 53, the assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, has served as Pioneer's MP since 2015. In the 2020 General Election, he won 62 per cent of the vote in a three-cornered race that included PSP’s Lim Cher Hong (35.22 per cent) and independent candidate Cheang Peng Wah (2.78 per cent).

It was one of only two three-way contests in that election.

This time, Mr Tay will face Ms Tan in a straight fight. A newcomer to electoral politics, Ms Tan holds a law degree from the National University of Singapore and was called to the bar in 2011. The 37-year-old has worked in both the public and private sectors, including as an assistant director in the legal policy division of the Ministry of Law.

In his speech, Mr Tay thanked his supporters for their support over the past five years. "Together and with your support and vote, make Pioneer a better place for all of us to live and play."

In her speech, Ms Tan said she is looking forward to a "clean fight" with her opponent, Mr Tay.

“I am a full-time mother of two and a former lawyer. Please give me the chance to serve you with the same dedication that I have for my family,” she said.

Pioneer SMC is one of nine constituencies that remained unchanged in the latest review of Singapore's electoral map. Geographically, the ward is located within the area now surrounded by the newly renamed West Coast-Jurong West GRC, which the PSP is also contesting.

As of 2025, the ward has 25,166 registered voters.