GE2025: PAP to go up against PAR in Tanjong Pagar GRC

SINGAPORE: A People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by Education Minister Chan Chun Sing will contest Tanjong Pagar GRC, facing off against People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) on polling day.

Candidates from the two parties were confirmed after they successfully filed their nomination papers at Bendemeer Primary School on Wednesday (Apr 23).

The PAP’s five-member team also includes Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan, Ms Joan Pereira, Ms Rachel Ong and new face Foo Cexiang.

Mr Chan, Mr Tan and Ms Pereira are incumbent MPs for the constituency. Ms Ong oversaw the Telok Blangah ward in what was West Coast GRC before the electoral boundaries were redrawn.

Party newcomer Mr Foo, a former director for private and future mobility division at the Ministry of Transport, is an unexpected addition to the possible line-up for Tanjong Pagar GRC. He was expected to be fielded in the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC slate, following multiple sightings of him walking the ground this month.

The PAP team will go up against PAR’s Prabu Ramachandran, a commercial banker, along with activist Han Hui Hui, educational director Nadarajan Selvamani, safety officer Rickson Giauw Joon Chai, and senior logistics assistant Soh Lian Chye.

Mr Prabu previously contested in GE2020 at Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC with Peoples Voice, one of the parties in PAR. Mr Nadarajan runs a private school and previously told reporters he has been helping PV for “quite a number of years”.

Ms Han is no stranger to politics. The mother-of-three contested Radin Mas SMC as an independent candidate in GE2015 but lost her election deposit after getting 10 per cent of the votes.