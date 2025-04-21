GE2025: SM Teo Chee Hean steps aside as Indranee Rajah leads PAP slate at new Pasir Ris-Changi GRC

As for Ms Indranee, she said that today’s introduction is “both poignant yet exciting at the same time”.

She added that it would miss the uncles and aunties (in Tanjong Pagar), but she assured the public that the party will field a solid team there, and being a candidate in Pasir-Ris Changi “brings a new opportunity to serve”.

At Pasir Ris-Changi, if elected, Ms Indranee said that she would like to focus on three areas – cost of living, families as well as infrastructure.

“I am already involved in addressing (cost of living issues) at the national level, because of my work in the Ministry of Finance. I would like to do more of this at the local level.”

VALERIE LEE

Ms Lee, 39, head of corporate affairs for Singapore and Southeast Asia at Sembcorp Industries, was previously spotted on the ground in West Coast GRC and East Coast GRC.

She was previously the chairman of The Frontier Community Club Management Committee in Pioneer SMC, and was awarded the Public Service Medal in 2023.

Ms Lee was also formerly the director of Singtel’s energy business, and deputy director of SP Group’s commercial energy platform.

She is the mother of a two-year-old, and said during the press conference that she had two miscarriages previously.

She said on Monday: “This experience has really grown in ways that I didn't expect, but it also made me more determined than ever to be a voice for those who often feel unheard in the journey of starting a family and subsequently maintaining one.

“Through my years of volunteering, I've come to the conclusion that the best ideas don't come from the top, but from the ground up, from Singaporeans themselves. And I love bringing those ideas to life,” added Ms Lee.

With the formation of a new Punggol GRC following last month’s Electoral Boundaries Review Committee report, the remaining districts in the now-defunct Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC were merged with adjacent areas from East Coast GRC. Together with the Loyang and Flora estates, they formed Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.

The Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) has said it will contest the GRC, with party chairman Desmond Lim saying it will focus its resources there. SDA has been contesting Pasir Ris-Punggol in every election since 2006 without success.

At the last election in 2020, Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC hosted a three-way contest between the PAP, SDA and People's Voice (PV). The PAP won with 64.16 per cent of the vote, while PV lost its deposit.

The People’s Alliance for Reform coalition, which comprises three parties including PV, did not include Pasir Ris-Changi in the seven constituencies it said it would contest.

For this year’s election, Pasir Ris-Changi GRC will see 100,639 voters, with the East Coast wards - covering areas in Changi, Loyang as well as Pulau Ubin and Pulau Tekong - comprising 12,871 voters.

