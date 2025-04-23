GE2025: PAP clinches Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC in first walkover since 2011

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) has clinched the electoral contest at Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC after a walkover on Wednesday (April 23).

The only candidates to submit their nomination papers at Kong Hwa School for the newly formed GRC were the ruling party's slate of Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, former MacPherson SMC MP Tin Pei Ling, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Faishal Ibrahim as well as new faces Goh Pei Ming and Diana Pang.

This is the first walkover at a General Election since 2011.

In a surprise move, PAP’s Manpower Minister Tan See Leng did not turn up at the nomination centre, and was fielded at Chua Chu Kang GRC instead.

The party had on Sunday announced its five-member team for the constituency, with Dr Tan slated to anchor the quartet of Mr Faishal, Mr Seah, Ms Tin and Ms Pang.

A few Workers' Party (WP) new faces including Jeraldine Phneah and Linda Low were spotted at the nomination centre on Wednesday, but they did not submit their nomination papers.

Mr Seah said the lack of a contest came as a surprise.

“Were we surprised? I would say yes, because it's been some time since this place ever had a walkover,” said Mr Seah.

“But walkover or not, our heart and our mission and our goals remain unchanged, which is to do our best to serve and make lives better for our residents.”

He added that the team will miss Dr Tan.

"For all of us, we are here to serve. Where the party needs us, wherever, whichever constituency, we will be there," he added.

"Dr Tan is a good doctor but he is also a good soldier and a good leader, and he goes where he is asked."