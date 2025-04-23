GE2025: PAP clinches Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC in first walkover since 2011
Some Workers' Party (WP) representatives were spotted at the nomination centre but they did not submit their nomination papers.
SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) has clinched the electoral contest at Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC after a walkover on Wednesday (April 23).
The only candidates to submit their nomination papers at Kong Hwa School for the newly formed GRC were the ruling party's slate of Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, former MacPherson SMC MP Tin Pei Ling, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Faishal Ibrahim as well as new faces Goh Pei Ming and Diana Pang.
This is the first walkover at a General Election since 2011.
In a surprise move, PAP’s Manpower Minister Tan See Leng did not turn up at the nomination centre, and was fielded at Chua Chu Kang GRC instead.
The party had on Sunday announced its five-member team for the constituency, with Dr Tan slated to anchor the quartet of Mr Faishal, Mr Seah, Ms Tin and Ms Pang.
A few Workers' Party (WP) new faces including Jeraldine Phneah and Linda Low were spotted at the nomination centre on Wednesday, but they did not submit their nomination papers.
Mr Seah said the lack of a contest came as a surprise.
“Were we surprised? I would say yes, because it's been some time since this place ever had a walkover,” said Mr Seah.
“But walkover or not, our heart and our mission and our goals remain unchanged, which is to do our best to serve and make lives better for our residents.”
He added that the team will miss Dr Tan.
"For all of us, we are here to serve. Where the party needs us, wherever, whichever constituency, we will be there," he added.
"Dr Tan is a good doctor but he is also a good soldier and a good leader, and he goes where he is asked."
In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, WP said it was a "very difficult decision" not to contest the redrawn Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, adding that it must focus its best efforts on a smaller number of constituencies.
"As a small opposition party, we are constantly faced with difficult choices about where and how best to deploy our limited resources, particularly after electoral boundaries are redrawn," WP chief Pritam Singh said.
"After much reflection and careful consideration, we have determined that in order to continue fighting for the principles and changes we all believe in, and to give our candidates the best chance of electoral success, the party must focus its best efforts this GE on a smaller number of constituencies than we would have hoped to contest."
Thanking voters, Mr Singh said he hopes for continuing support for the Workers' Party in this election.
"The Workers’ Party aims to restart our outreach in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC after GE2025," he added.
Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC has seen some boundary changes, giving up some areas in Chai Chee and Siglap to East Coast GRC while taking in MacPherson SMC and a small number of polling districts from Potong Pasir and Mountbatten.
The former Marine Parade GRC had been touted as a key battleground before this, with the PAP team edging out the Workers’ Party (WP) with 57.74 per cent of the vote at the last General Election in 2020, lower than the 64.07 per cent it garnered in 2015.
Speaking to reporters, Ms Tin said that the PAP team at Marine Parade-Braddell Heights are “doubly committed” after the walkover.
“Precisely because it's a walkover, we are now doubly committed, because we know that this is not something to be taken for granted,” she said.
“So all the more we have to work hard to earn the trust and support of our residents in the next five years. So this is our commitment to all our residents in the GRC.”
In 2020, the five-member PAP team comprised Dr Tan, Mr Seah, Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong, and Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman, the mayor of South East District and former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.
Mr Tan stepped down in July 2023 after an extramarital affair with fellow party member Cheng Li Hui.
Mr Tong’s ward was carved out of Marine Parade GRC and absorbed into East Coast GRC.