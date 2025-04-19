GE2025: New water play park, sports facilities part of S$324 million 5-year plan to upgrade Marine Parade Town
Dr Tan See Leng on Saturday (Apr 19) announced the plan to transform the estate alongside new faces Diana Pang and Gho Sze Kee, who are potential candidates for PAP’s Marine Parade slate.
SINGAPORE: More than 140 new projects will be rolled out under a five-year plan for Marine Parade Town that could cost over S$324 million (US$247 million)
Among them are a water play park featuring a flying fox and three new sports facilities within housing estates. The plan also includes projects which were previously announced, such as a polyclinic in Serangoon.
The plan was unveiled on Saturday (Apr 19) by Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng at the Marine Parade Town Council Carnival, alongside Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Mayor of South East District Mohd Fahmi Aliman, Ms Tin Pei Ling and Mr Lim Biow Chuan.
During his speech, Dr Tan also introduced Ms Gho Sze Kee and Ms Diana Pang – two of the 32 new candidates the People’s Action Party (PAP) plans to field in the upcoming election, as announced on Thursday by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the launch of the party’s manifesto.
The five-year plan, which will guide estate improvements until 2030, will enhance the common areas of public housing estates in Marine Parade Town. It is made up of areas in Marine Parade GRC and the MacPherson and Mountbatten SMCs.
KEY UPGRADES
A new water play park and various communal fitness areas will be introduced in Marine Parade, to create more opportunities for young families to play outdoors.
In Braddell Heights, Block 267 Serangoon Avenue 3 will be turned into a social hub offering study spaces, eateries and a refreshed wet market. A communal garden will also be refreshed at Block 307 Serangoon Avenue 2.
Over at MacPherson, a new multi-generational park near Block 108 Aljunied Crescent will also be introduced.
The upcoming Serangoon Polyclinic, which is set to be Singapore’s largest, will also be introduced as part of the Marine Parade Town’s “wellness agenda”, according to a press release from the town council.
In addition to the upgrading of existing fitness corners, three new Sport-in-Precinct developments across the Marine Parade Town divisions will be built. Sporting facilities will be sited nearer to homes in Mountbatten, Geylang Serai and Kembangan.
The reconstructed Mountbatten Community Club will also place a "special focus" on fitness and wellness through its facilities and programming, the town council added.
In Joo Chiat, an integrated community development will feature an atrium, multi-purpose hall and a black box and jamming studio for leisure activities, while an HDB integrated development at Kembangan will also include a community plaza and sheltered multi-purpose court.
Across the Marine Parade Town, more covered linkways between key amenities, residential blocks and transport nodes will be developed, the town council said.
A 10.5km cycling network will also be introduced in Joo Chiat to improve connectivity and the walkway along Siglap Canal will be upgraded with wellness decks, seating and fitness equipment to support active lifestyles, while flood resilience will also be improved.
In his speech introducing the plans to a crowd of residents, Dr Tan said: “In the next five years, of course, the caveat in the next five years if we get elected, if we are here, over 140 new projects will be rolled out across all five divisions within Marine Parade Cluster.”
Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the event, Dr Tan, who represented the Marine Parade division in Marine Parade GRC, said that Saturday's carnival was planned without prior knowledge that the upcoming General Election will be held on May 3.
The five-year plan had been in the works to “proactively pre-empt” residents' needs for the next 15 years and was about “future-proofing” the community, he added.
“So now, with the big day coming, all of us are no longer Members of Parliament, I think that we should acknowledge with humility and also understand the fact that in every election, voters have their choice and we respect every single decision,” said Dr Tan.
“Hence, I won’t call it a caveat, I would just say that we cannot be presumptuous and we want to say that we will do our best, come what may, for every single one of our residents.”