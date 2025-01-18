New Joo Chiat Community Hub to have co-working spaces, gym and theatre

SINGAPORE: A new community hub in Upper East Coast will house co-working spaces, a theatre and sports facilities such as a gym and jogging track.

Located along Upper East Coast Road, the Joo Chiat Community Hub will replace the 65-year-old Siglap South Community Centre at Palm Road and be three times its size.

At a community event on Saturday (Jan 18) giving a "sneak peek" of the hub's design, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong shared that the plans were formulated after extensive consultation with residents so they would feel "at home" using the space.

"We consulted widely, asked our residents what they want to see in here, what they felt was comfortable for them, what they were interested in," said Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Law and MP for Marine Parade GRC.

The three main themes that kept popping up were sports, the arts and "innovative spaces" where people can come together to collaborate, he added.

One of the key features is a gym and jogging track with scenic views, said the Joo Chiat Constituency Office in a press release.