GE2025: Deciphering the broader shifts behind PAP's record slate of new faces

Over the past few months, new faces wearing the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) signature white shirts have been seen in neighbourhoods across Singapore, knocking on doors, talking to hawkers and shaking hands with people having their breakfast, sometimes doing so alongside senior Members of Parliament.

These men and women are expected to be among the PAP candidates to be fielded in the General Election (GE) on May 3, which, according to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, will feature the party’s “largest slate of new faces in recent history”.

Speaking at the PAP election manifesto launch on Thursday (Apr 17), Mr Wong confirmed 32 new candidates that the party plans to field in the upcoming election.

The PAP fielded 27 new faces in GE2020, 22 in GE2015 and 24 in GE2011.

On Apr 12, Mr Wong reiterated the need for ever more new recruits when he unveiled his team for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

Mr Wong, who is leading the ruling party into elections as its secretary-general for the first time, said: “We have an excellent team of MPs today, but to serve Singaporeans better, I need to renew and refresh the PAP team, to bring in new blood, new ideas and new energy.”

He added that this has been one of his key priorities since taking office in May 2024.

Apart from injecting more and more new faces at each successive GE, a deeper look at the recruits introduced over the past four GEs reflects other broad shifts within the party.

Over the years, the party has been fielding more women and more young candidates under 40.

It continues to draw a significant number of new faces from the private sector, especially lawyers and doctors, but this year, it has also attracted a notably higher number of business owners and executives to join its ranks.

Political analysts told CNA TODAY that these trends show how the PAP is evolving to stay relevant in a changing political landscape by recruiting more diverse candidates, as it recognises that its track record may no longer be enough to win over a more discerning electorate.

MORE WOMEN AMONG NEW FACES

At the PAP Women’s Wing conference in August last year, Mr Wong said that he hoped to field more women candidates in the upcoming polls. That intent is now reflected in the numbers.

For GE2025, 40.6 per cent of the 32 new potential candidates are women, up from 37 per cent in 2020 and just over 20 per cent in 2011 and 2015.

Among the women introduced this year is Ms Cassandra Lee, an assistant director at management consultancy EY, who is part of the PAP’s slate in West Coast–Jurong West GRC, led by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

At 33, she is the youngest new face announced so far.