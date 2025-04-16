GE2025: The PAP new face whose friends thought he'd join an opposition party

About a week after that Saturday walkabout, I met Mr Dinesh for a sit-down interview in his home, the same day he was formally introduced as a new potential candidate for PAP in a video posted by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on social media.

After an hour-long discussion about what he plans to bring to the table if elected, Mr Dinesh leapt to show me some 15 albums from his beloved compact disc collection, which includes bands such as Metallica, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains.



The albums, only a fraction of the 300 albums he used to own back in the day, were taken from his collection occupying various shelves in different rooms.

He eagerly spent some time introducing bands and album titles to this uninitiated reporter, even giving a brief explanation of when and why he was obsessed with each one of them.



An album by American rock band Afghan Whigs, for example, was something he listened to before being deployed for eight months to Afghanistan for a peace support mission from 2009 to 2010 while he was with the SAF.

On what draws him to such music, Mr Dinesh said: "There have been many times where I felt disadvantaged, partly because I come from a rather humble background. Having to work my way up, I did feel burdened from time to time, to be able to compete with others and stand out in a rather stressful world.

“Some of the songs are deeply meaningful, either because (the musicians) have had a personal loss, they’re struggling with an addiction or having difficulties, and these resonated with me at different points in my life.”

Such music had so much influence on him during his formative years that he confessed he was "actively considering” enlisting in National Service one day late to watch Metallica’s first concert in Singapore in 1993.

“I think my life would have been very different if that had happened,” he said.

VIEWS ON A POLITICAL CAREER

Even though he could continue to serve society in his past job roles, Mr Dinesh said that entering politics would allow him to serve people on a “more intimate” level across a broader range of issues.

“I felt that in political life, (I could take my) service to a new level. I can have a full picture of it, from the start of the (residents’) concerns all the way to policy making, to operationalisation and to make sure that the policies are indeed hitting the right targets.”

If elected, he hopes to do more in areas where he has had prior experience such as eldercare and support for vulnerable individuals.