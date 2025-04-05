GE2025: PAP's potential East Coast GRC team shaping up as ex-AIC chief, former TV host join walkabout

SINGAPORE: A potential team for the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) General Election contest in East Coast GRC is taking shape after successive weekend appearances by two new faces.

Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, who was CEO of the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), and Madam Hazlina Abdul Halim, a former news presenter, were again seen alongside Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong - this time at a walkabout in the Joo Chiat area on Saturday (Apr 5).

This is Mr Tong’s second walkabout with the East Coast GRC team, after his ward of Joo Chiat and part of the Kembangan-Chai Chee ward were moved from Marine Parade GRC to East Coast GRC under the redrawn electoral boundaries.

Also present were current East Coast GRC MPs, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jessica Tan and Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How. The remaining two, Dr Maliki Osman and Ms Cheryl Chan, were absent.

Dr Maliki was officiating a community event in Siglap while Ms Chan is on an overseas work trip, said Mr Leslie Hong, branch secretary of PAP’s Fengshan branch.

According to the report released by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) last month, East Coast GRC will take in Chai Chee HDB estates and Siglap private estates from Marine Parade GRC. The constituency will remain as a five-MP ward.