CEO of Agency for Integrated Care steps down, ECDA chief to take over

SINGAPORE: The CEO of the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, has resigned after more than a year in the role.

He stepped down on Thursday (Mar 27) to pursue other opportunities, AIC announced on Friday. The Straits Times reported that Mr Dinesh, 49, is expected to join politics, with a General Election set to be held this year.

The AIC, which falls under the Ministry of Health (MOH), was set up to coordinate care services for the elderly.

Mr Dinesh helmed the agency as CEO (designate) on Nov 1, 2023, before going on to assume the CEO position in February 2024.

He will be succeeded by Mr Tan Chee Wee, the current CEO of the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), who will take over from May 1.

During the interim period, AIC's deputy CEO Noel Cheah will act as CEO.

Thanking Mr Dinesh for his contributions, AIC noted his role in the health ministry's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During his tenure at AIC, Dinesh drove key initiatives supporting MOH’s Healthier SG and Age Well SG programmes, strengthened partnerships within the community care sector, and expanded AIC’s role in healthcare policy formulation and implementation," AIC said.

"He also oversaw the integration of the Council for Third Age (C3A) into AIC, reinforcing the agency’s leadership in Singapore’s community care landscape."

ECDA LEADERSHIP CHANGE

With ECDA's Mr Tan set to take over as AIC CEO, Ms Ku Geok Boon has been appointed to step into his role.

Ms Ku was the founding CEO of SG Enable, the focal agency for the disability sector.

"Ms Ku expanded SG Enable’s suite of services for persons with disabilities and in 2015 established the Enabling Village, an inclusive community space," said the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

"She also played a key role in building strategic partnerships with social service agencies, businesses, institutes of higher learning and government agencies to build a robust ecosystem to support and provide more opportunities for persons with disabilities."

She will helm ECDA from May 1.