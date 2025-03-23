GE2025: Edwin Tong aims for 'seamless' integration as Joo Chiat joins East Coast GRC

SINGAPORE: Understanding the “terrain” of East Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC) and how the East Coast Plan serves residents is the first order of business said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong on Sunday (Mar 23).

“We want to minimise disruption for residents. Even though we’re coming into a new area, we would like to try to find a way to integrate in a manner that is as seamless as possible.”

The Second Minister for Law said he has also taken steps to meet some of the volunteers from the other divisions of East Coast GRC, such as the Siglap and Chai Chee wards.

Mr Tong, who has been a Member of Parliament (MP) for Marine Parade Group GRC representing the Joo Chiat division since 2015, said: “Painful as it is to leave Marine Parade GRC, I hope that if I'm given an opportunity I will be able to serve residents in Joo Chiat, but under the East Coast GRC banner.”

Mr Tong was speaking at a doorstop together with Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Sunday morning, following a walkabout with residents at hawker centre at Block 16 of Bedok South Road.

Following the redrawing of electoral boundaries, Mr Tong’s ward of Joo Chiat and part of the Kembangan-Chai Chee ward were shifted from Marine Parade GRC to East Coast GRC.