GE2025: Maliki invites opposition to 'present plans' for East Coast GRC and let voters decide

SINGAPORE: Opposition parties are welcome to present their plans to East Coast GRC residents, just as the People’s Action Party (PAP) has done, to give voters a fair chance to decide, said East Coast MP Maliki Osman on Saturday (Mar 22).

“In (Singapore)’s democracy, we want to make sure that every citizen has the right to make choices,” added Dr Maliki, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and the Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs.

Members of the opposition Workers' Party have been active on the ground in East Coast GRC and are expected to contest in the upcoming election.

THE EAST COAST PLAN

Asked about the "East Coast Plan", first unveiled at the last election, Dr Maliki said that the PAP team has “strengthened three key pillars - to create a caring East Coast, green East Coast and a vibrant East Coast”.

He said over the past five years, infrastructure has been enhanced, including the completion of the new Siglap Community Club in 2023. The team has also introduced various social programmes to meet residents’ needs.

“We developed a kids’ club to respond to the needs of young families. We (also) have services for the elderly,” said Dr Maliki.



He said the team recognised that some elderly residents living in private estates faced difficulties accessing public transport, so they brought a mobile traditional Chinese medicine clinic directly to them.

Dr Maliki also acknowledged that the rising cost of living remains a key concern among residents.