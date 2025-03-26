GE2025: Will more military generals enter Singapore politics, and what could they bring to the table?

SINGAPORE: Earlier in March, Singapore’s Chief of Army handed over command to his successor.

It’s a routine move that takes place every few years – except the timing has fuelled murmurings that Major-General David Neo could resign from service, enter politics and contest the imminent General Election (GE2025).

Back when the change was announced in late February, the defence ministry said MG Neo would remain in MINDEF “to complete transition and other administrative matters”. CNA has contacted him for comment.

He would not be the first senior military officer to walk that path, with the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) in particular having long sourced political talent from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

At the last election in 2020, former brigadier-generals Gan Siow Huang and Desmond Tan were fielded as PAP candidates, and have since become political office holders.

Labour chief and former minister Ng Chee Meng’s Sengkang GRC team lost to the Workers’ Party at that same polls. Five years prior, Mr Ng had resigned as Chief of Defence Force to contest GE2015, and won as part of the PAP's Pasir Ris-Punggol team.

He was spotted at a community event in the new Jalan Kayu SMC on Mar 16, as well as the week before at a Meet-The-People Session also in the area – leading to speculation he could run for the single-seat ward in elections expected to take place in the coming months.

Former military officers-turned-lawmakers told CNA that attributes picked up from soldiering, such as leadership, adaptability and the ability to operate under pressure, served them well in the political arena.

Yet observers noted that such individuals have also had to acclimatise to the less hierarchical setting of civilian life, while quickly getting to grips with parliamentary processes, grassroots structures and being in touch with the ground.

THE MILITARY AND THE STATE

Former minister and brigadier-general George Yeo told CNA that in Singapore, defence remains “inseparable” from statehood and independence – a dynamic unchanged since the 1990s. The SAF and National Service (NS) are thus core institutions of the country.

Observers noted the historically close links between Singapore’s military and its ruling party.

“The first generation of leaders like Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Keng Swee started governing Singapore at a time when coups were very rampant in post-colonial societies in Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa,” said Dr Terence Lee, senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) think-tank.

To ensure stable civil-military relations in newly independent Singapore, the leadership made sure there was civilian control over the military, by not making the armed forces an organisation isolated from the wider population.

“In certain countries, the armed forces see themselves as separate and different from society,” said Dr Lee, who specialises in the study of civil-military relations.

For instance, officers in the United States, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia train at specialised, degree-granting institutions devoted to inculcating a strong military ethos and a deep sense of esprit de corps.

In Singapore, however, men and women training to be officers also pick up professional and technical expertise on top of soldiering skills.



And after retiring from the SAF, it is “common” for them to continue serving in public life, said Dr Lee.

National University of Singapore associate professor of political science Bilveer Singh said the transition from senior military officer to politics has been “viable and encouraged” since the 1980s.

He cited early examples such as current Senior Ministers Lee Hsien Loong and Teo Chee Hean as well as Mr Yeo, who were all given scholarships by the SAF.