Lee Hsien Yang's actions will not distract government from focusing on Singaporeans' core issues: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The actions of Mr Lee Hsien Yang will not distract the government from focusing on core issues that are important to Singaporeans, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Nov 8).

“Where Mr Lee Hsien Yang is concerned, he has made allegations which the government has responded fully to. I cannot control what he says or does,” said Mr Wong, in a press conference with local media at the National Press Centre.

He noted that there are no legal restrictions on Mr Lee, nor his wife and son, to return to Singapore.