PM Wong says he has not decided on timing of GE; Electoral Boundaries Review Committee not formed yet
“When we do so, we will announce it as we always do. We won’t do these things quietly,” Prime Minister Lawrence Wong says at a press conference on Friday (Nov 8).
SINGAPORE: The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) has not been convened yet, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Nov 8), adding that no decision has been made on the timing of the next General Election.
“When we do so, we will announce it as we always do. We won’t do these things quietly,” Mr Wong said at a press conference.
“Whether or not when the election could be held, I think I have not decided and ... when we start the process, people will know.”
Earlier at the press conference, Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, shared “preliminary ideas” that the government has identified for Budget 2025.
These include future strategies to ensure a strong economy, opportunities for workers to upgrade their skills, addressing concerns about jobs and incomes.
Other ideas identified include providing support for Singaporeans across all life stages especially the sandwiched generation, and strengthening the country’s sense of solidarity with 2025 marking the 60th anniversary of Singapore’s independence.
“These are some of the broad, preliminary ideas or themes we have identified for the Budget, but we welcome your feedback, suggestions and views, and we will do this through our usual pre-Budget consultations,” said Mr Wong.
“I'm committed to engage and listen to review, change and reset policies where needed.”
These themes are derived from concerns highlighted by Singaporeans, he noted.
For instance, there are worries about job security, reflecting the uncertainties that come with a more turbulent global environment marked by geopolitical tensions and technological changes.
“People are worried about not just today's job, but what about my jobs later on? And we are all living longer, will I still have a good job with a steady income when I'm in my 30s, my 40s? Or if you're in your 40s now, then you worry about your 50s and 60s. These are real concerns,” said Mr Wong.
“We are therefore focusing on looking at what measures we can take, what new policies, programmes and schemes we might be able to put in place to address these concerns.”
Asked by a reporter if that means Budget 2025 could be an “election Budget”, Mr Wong said “the Budget will be what it is”.
“Potentially, it could be the last Budget in our term of government ... but with any budget, whether it is in the beginning of the term or at the end of the term, we focus on our priorities in the near term."
These include immediate issues of concerns that may arise, such as cost of living, but the government will also think beyond the horizon on matters like the investments and decisions needed to put Singapore in a stronger position, said the Prime Minister.
“It could be infrastructure. It could be tackling climate change. It could be our energy transition. It could be our economic strategies,” he said. “So these will be our priorities for the Budget.”
Convening the EBRC - the committee that reviews Singapore’s electoral boundaries - is a necessary step before calling a General Election.
Based on previous polls, a General Election could be called between four months and a year from the time the EBRC’s formation is announced.
The next General Election must be held by November 2025.
On how the People's Action Party (PAP) is preparing for the elections, such as the identifying of new candidates, Mr Wong said: “We are getting ourselves ready and as I said, we have till the end of next year to hold the elections.”
He added that the search for potential candidates remains ongoing and that the ruling party has been “very active in meeting people.”
“When the time comes, I hope to be able to unveil a good slate of candidates for Singaporeans,” said Mr Wong.
“You know that in every election, we renew quite a number of MPs (Members of Parliament). After they have served … two or three terms, we will ask them to step down for renewal, and they understand,” he added. “I hope to do the same during the elections.”