Singapore names new Chief of Army

SINGAPORE: Brigadier-General (BG) Cai Dexian will become Singapore's new Chief of Army on Mar 21, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced on Tuesday (Feb 25).

He takes over from Major-General (MG) David Neo, who has served in the position for close to three years.

"This change is part of the continuing process of leadership renewal in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF)," said MINDEF.

BG Cai, the current commander of 3rd Singapore Division, joined the military in 2003 and was awarded the SAF Overseas Scholarship.

The 40-year-old, who is an armour officer by vocation, has held various roles within MINDEF and SAF, such as Commanding Officer of the 48th Battalion Singapore Armoured Regiment, Commander of the 8th Singapore Armoured Brigade, Head of the Joint Plans and Transformation Department and Director of Personnel Policy.

"BG Cai drove many capability development and force transformation efforts for the SAF, such as establishing the Digital and Intelligence Service and developing the SAF 2040 long-term plan," said MINDEF.

He was also deployed to Afghanistan in 2012 as part of SAF’s contribution to the international reconstruction efforts in the country.

Outgoing Chief of Army MG Neo has held the position since Mar 10, 2022.

"Under his stewardship, the Singapore Army maintained a high level of operational readiness, expanded its range of capabilities, and enhanced its interoperability with government agencies," MINDEF noted.

The 47-year-old also led the Army 2040 transformation plan. He played key roles in the "operationalisation of new warfighting concepts, inter-service integration, acquisition of cutting-edge warfighting systems, as well as workforce development, innovation and digitalisation initiatives", said MINDEF.

Prior to his appointment, MG Neo - the first commando officer to become army chief - oversaw the SAF’s contributions to the national fight against COVID-19.

CNA has asked MINDEF about MG Neo's future plans.