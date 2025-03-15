Turning 'likes' into votes – how social media and podcasts will shape the GE2025 campaign

CAN TIKTOK VIDEOS SWAY VOTES?

Social media can amplify a politician’s reach and make them appear more relatable, but it can also invite greater scrutiny.

Experts pointed to the case of former PAP candidate Ivan Lim, who withdrew from the 2020 election race after his conduct during his time in National Service and other accusations went viral online.

Assoc Prof Walid pointed out that appearances on online platforms that promise a more candid atmosphere can backfire for candidates who fail to demonstrate substance in such a long-form format.

Going viral or being a success online also does not always translate into electoral gains.

Dr Soon from NUS said that although viral content can increase awareness of candidates and political parties, credibility and a proven track record remain key when it comes to voters' decision-making.

“At the end of the day, it is who people think would deliver that matters, whether it is to provide more jobs, reduce the cost of living or strengthen alternative voices in parliament,” she added.

And even though social media allows candidates to broadcast their messages nationally, elections are ultimately decided at the constituency level.



“It would be a faux pas if candidates let up on walking the ground, meeting people or speaking with residents in-person,” Dr Soon said.

Indeed, voters have mixed views about how online content will inform their decision come Polling Day.

Podcast listener Kenneth Lee, a 39-year-old strategic communications consultant, said that he could be swayed to vote for a certain party if he is moved by a candidate's take on “serious bread-and-butter issues” on one of the podcasts he listens to daily.

Similarly, it has been years since operations manager Dominique Lee has interacted with an MP in person, but the 29-year-old spends three to four hours a week watching political podcasts.

“In my experience, listening to politicians in videos and podcasts definitely humanises them more, as they speak in more laidback settings. So interacting with politicians through this medium would definitely sway my vote in either direction,” Mr Lee said.

For first-time voter Ahmad Amsyar Adom, a 24-year-old undergraduate, he takes social media content by political party members with a “pinch of salt”, wary that such content can be carefully crafted to enhance the person's public image.

Some politicians succeed in presenting themselves as fun and relatable, but others come across as “really cringe” because it exposes how “out of touch” they are, he said.

Prof Crystal from Curtin University emphasised that social media’s reach is limited by the demographic on the platform.

TikTok videos, for instance, could go viral beyond the hyperlocal context, or be mainly reaching younger Singaporeans who may not yet be eligible to vote.

“Something that goes viral on TikTok with a million views will not translate to a million votes, but I can still see the value of warming up your prospective generations of voters to be familiar with who you are.

“From there, their recommendations or chatter can appear like grassroots word of mouth endorsements and have a longer effect,” she said.