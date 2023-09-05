Commentary: PE 2023 - (short-form) attention is all you need?

SINGAPORE: Despite the rise of TikTok in recent years, the quest for eyeballs and online attention in Singapore’s recently concluded Presidential Election was still fought primarily on Facebook, the largest legacy social media platform.

But the immense popularity of short-form videos - particularly in President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s winning campaign - suggests that other political candidates will have to master this particular format for future elections.

These snappy, under-90-seconds clips accounted for nearly 70 per cent of all interactions Mr Tharman received on his public Facebook page between Aug 11 and 30, the period when the election was formally announced and official campaigning ended.

The 87 short-form videos that Mr Tharman’s campaign posted on Facebook Reels during this period garnered more user interaction than those from the 248 Facebook posts across all formats by Mr Tan Kin Lian, who had the second-highest interaction numbers on Facebook.

To be clear, success on social media doesn’t necessarily translate to strong results at the polls, as we’ll see later in this commentary. But the data is unambiguous: There is no ignoring the short-from video format favoured by users and social media companies alike.