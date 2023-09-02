Commentary: The ‘Tharman effect’ at work in landslide Singapore Presidential Election victory

THE “THARMAN EFFECT” IN A LANDSLIDE VICTORY

Mr Tharman is recognised as someone with international standing – we were reminded of his orientation to social support by replays of his “trampoline” comments at the St Gallen Symposium of 2015.

He is associated with past efforts in government to design social support to help people bounce back from adversity rather than just to catch them with a safety net. He is also known to have made warm connections with the ground with his deep commitment to social inclusion.

We witnessed supporters and ordinary citizens rallying around him, while his group of proposer, seconder and assenters read like a who’s who in a range of pursuits in civil society - clan associations, trade union movement, sustainability, humanitarian work, and even the public intellectual, Ho Kwon Ping.

However, it was not plain sailing for Mr Tharman. Arguably, the sharpest point of contention was whether he had enough “independence” to be a check on the government’s plans to use the reserves and make appointments to key positions in the public sector.

Mr Ng went so far as to say that the exercise of the president’s custodial power over the reserves should not be left in the hands of a former Finance Minister, as that would be akin to an “ownself check ownself system”, borrowing a phrase coined by the leading opposition Workers’ Party; it would be “very difficult for someone who set up the system to question the system”.

Mr Tharman provided a two-part response - first that the past presidents who had been associated closely with the government were no less able to establish that they had their own mind; second, that it boils down to the precise and specific character of the candidate himself or herself, not simple labels and assumed identities.

He turned the argument around to say that no one could therefore fool him when it came to understanding the system and exercising the key custodial powers of the President. It will be important for the authority of the institution to set out how that will indeed be the case in Mr Tharman’s six-year term in the Istana.