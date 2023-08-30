In final presidential candidate broadcast, Tharman points to track record of working on the ground in Jurong

The presidential candidates are on the last leg of their campaign trail ahead of Cooling-off Day on Thursday.

More than 2.7 million Singaporeans will head to the polls on Friday to vote in the country's first contested Presidential Election since 2011.

In his broadcast, Mr Tharman reiterated why he was running for president and how he could serve the nation with his experience.

Observing a "new and challenging future" where Singaporeans face "profound global risks and uncertainties" likely to increase, Mr Tharman said the demands of the presidency have grown.

"I believe I can now best serve you as President, standing apart from government and above politics, as we enter this new and more complex future."

"PARTISAN FOR BETTER CHANCES, BETTER SUPPORT"

Referring to his time as a politician, Mr Tharman said he played an active role in the shift of government policies to provide greater support for the disadvantaged, improve the quality of jobs and pay for lower-income workers and improve retirement security for seniors.

He stressed that his motive throughout has "never been politically partisan".

"If I am a partisan, it is that I am a partisan for better chances and better support for Singaporeans who have less. To help them uplift themselves. And to uplift all our spirits. That is my purpose in life," he said.

As the Member of Parliament for Taman Jurong for more than two decades, Mr Tharman said he developed stronger bonds on the ground among Singaporeans.

"I come with a record of connecting with people from all backgrounds in Jurong, that speaks for itself. I have also spent many years supporting NGOs nationally.

"If I am fortunate enough to be elected President, I will be active in mobilising support for ground-up initiatives to uplift every group with a disadvantage,

those facing challenges in mental well-being, and everyone who needs a second or a third chance."

Mr Tharman said he would encourage and foster deeper interactions between different faiths and cultures to deepen multicultural identity and bridge diverse views.

He also highlighted his "breadth of understanding" in the critical areas of guarding the country's reserves and ensuring the integrity of key public service appointments – something "that is not matched by either of the other candidates".

Mr Tharman headed several government ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, before becoming Deputy Prime Minister and Senior Minister.

"Put simply, I know our whole system of reserves inside out. Most importantly, for the President, this involves understanding how the reserves are safeguarded and used by the government."

His roles as chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and chairman of GIC's Investment Strategies Committee have helped him gain extensive knowledge of "overall framework and strategies for the investment of Singapore's reserves", he added.

On the global stage, Mr Tharman cited his familiarity with international bodies and said he would bring to the presidency his international standing.

"I am the first Asian to have chaired the International Monetary Fund’s key policy advisory committee. I have led high-level councils of the United Nations, the G20 and other global bodies on a wide range of areas – international, economic, financial, human development, environmental and pandemic challenges in recent years.

"I have also built up strong relations with senior figures among our partners in Asia, the West and the developing world."

Addressing voters, Mr Tharman said: "I appeal to each and every one of you to vote for me on Friday: As a vote for a future of stability, a future where every generation can feel fortunate that we are Singaporeans, and a future of unity and deeper solidarity among us."