'I'm my own man': Tharman says he brings real experience, not just words, during campaign event

SINGAPORE: Presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Friday (Aug 25) emphasised that he is his "own man" and that he brings with him "real experience on the ground".

The former senior minister was speaking at an event at Pasir Panjang Power Station - the largest in scale that he has held since he was confirmed as a presidential candidate.

The town hall was attended by around 650 people who had registered and lasted one-and-a-half hours.

Ahead of his arrival at the power station, two hosts rallied the crowd, directing participants to collect free water bottles printed with an image of a pineapple - Mr Tharman's campaign symbol - in white and red.

Mr and Mrs Tharman arrived at around 7.30pm to cheers from the crowd - and a man who gifted him a pineapple.

The presidential hopeful then made a 20-minute speech to the crowd before proceeding to take about 20 questions during a question-and-answer session.

Among the myriad of questions, Mr Tharman was asked how his style and approach with a new Prime Minister would compare to that with a seasoned Prime Minister.

Mr Tharman responded: "Let me be frank. I was not a junior minister of government. I started off as a junior minister but I became Minister for Education, Minister for Finance, Deputy Prime Minister, and Senior Minister.

"Everyone in government, in the civil service and frankly everyone outside government knows that I'm my own man. I'm independent-minded, I've always sought to find a consensus with my colleagues on the direction of change and the policy changes required."

He added that debates would be held in the Cabinet to resolve differences in views.

"And that's the strength of the Singapore system, honestly, that we have extensive debate in government on every significant issue. Before we finally agree on a practical approach that will take us forward.

"I'm not known as someone who just toes the line, or is a yes-man ... And I believe whether it's the current Prime Minister or future Prime Minister, that I will have a relationship of mutual respect with them, as must be the case."