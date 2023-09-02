President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam thanks supporters with pineapples after election win
SINGAPORE: Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Saturday (Sep 2) thanked supporters with pineapples - his campaign symbol - after a landslide victory to become Singapore’s ninth President.
Mr Tharman won the Presidential Election after securing 70.4 per cent of the votes. Fellow candidates Mr Ng Kok Song came in second with 15.72 per cent of the vote, while Mr Tan Kin Lian finished third with 13.88 per cent.
“I believe the vote for me and what I stood for is a vote of confidence in Singapore itself, a vote of optimism in how we can progress together and support each other as Singaporeans," Mr Tharman said on Facebook after the final result was announced early Saturday morning.
When CNA arrived at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre around 8.30am on Saturday morning - the first stop of Mr Tharman’s victory parade - crates of pineapples were being unloaded from a lorry.
Mr Tharman had met with supporters at the same place hours earlier, before the official Presidential Election result was announced.
Before 9am, Mr Tharman’s team was seen giving out pineapples and Chinese decorations symbolising the fruit to supporters and onlookers. There were also chants of “Ong lai huat ah” and “Majulah Singapura”.
Among the early birds waiting to see Mr Tharman was Mdm Rohana Musa. The 64-year-old told CNA that she also came to the food centre the day before and stayed till the end for the election result.
But she did not know Mr Tharman would be making a stop at the food centre again so soon, and that she was there to have breakfast with her friends.
“I saw a lot of (media). I saw pineapples, two lorries (of them). So, I think Mr Tharman is here,” she said with a laugh.
Mdm Rohana added that she was not able to see Mr Tharman during the wait for the election result as it was too crowded. “If can, I want to shake hand with him,” she said.
“This might be the last time. Next time, maybe very difficult to see him.”
Arriving at about 9.15am, Mr Tharman walked up to the food centre, shaking hands and greeting supporters along the way.
He also held up a bowl with a pineapple in it, together with the decoration, which drew cheers from the crowd.
As part of his victory parade, Mr Tharman also visited Marsiling Mall Hawker Centre.