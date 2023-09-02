President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam thanks supporters with pineapples after election win

SINGAPORE: Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Saturday (Sep 2) thanked supporters with pineapples - his campaign symbol - after a landslide victory to become Singapore’s ninth President.

Mr Tharman won the Presidential Election after securing 70.4 per cent of the votes. Fellow candidates Mr Ng Kok Song came in second with 15.72 per cent of the vote, while Mr Tan Kin Lian finished third with 13.88 per cent.

“I believe the vote for me and what I stood for is a vote of confidence in Singapore itself, a vote of optimism in how we can progress together and support each other as Singaporeans," Mr Tharman said on Facebook after the final result was announced early Saturday morning.

When CNA arrived at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre around 8.30am on Saturday morning - the first stop of Mr Tharman’s victory parade - crates of pineapples were being unloaded from a lorry.

Mr Tharman had met with supporters at the same place hours earlier, before the official Presidential Election result was announced.

Before 9am, Mr Tharman’s team was seen giving out pineapples and Chinese decorations symbolising the fruit to supporters and onlookers. There were also chants of “Ong lai huat ah” and “Majulah Singapura”.