Singapore passes law to ban deepfakes of candidates during elections

SINGAPORE: Singapore's parliament passed a law on Tuesday (Oct 15) that would ban deepfakes and other digitally manipulated content of candidates during elections.

WHAT THE BILL IS ABOUT

The Elections (Integrity of Online Advertising) (Amendment) Bill, which was tabled by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) last month, prohibits the publication of digitally generated or manipulated content during elections that realistically depicts a candidate saying or doing something that they did not say or do.

This will only apply to online election advertising that depicts people who are running as candidates.

It will take effect once the writ of election is issued and until the close of polling, and will only apply if four conditions are fulfilled:

The content is online election advertising, where its intent is to promote, procure or prejudice the electoral prospects of a party or candidate.

The content is digitally generated or manipulated.

The content depicts a candidate saying or doing something that he or she did not say or do.

The content is realistic enough that some members of the public who see or hear the content would reasonably believe that the candidate did in fact say or do that thing.

If the content fulfils all four conditions, it would be a criminal offence to publish it as well as to share or repost it.

MDDI said previously that minor modifications such as beauty filters will not be covered as they do not capture the candidate doing or saying something they did not do.

Animated characters or cartoons, as well as entertainment content and memes that are not realistic, are also excluded.

During her speech on Tuesday, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said it does not matter if the content is favourable or unfavourable to any candidate.

She added that the publication of such prohibited content during an election period, as well as the boosting, sharing and reposting of the content, will be an offence.