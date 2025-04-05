GE2025: Two new PAP faces unveiled at Jurong-Clementi town council event

SINGAPORE: Two new faces from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) were introduced in Jurong by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Saturday (Apr 5).

Charity director David Hoe and lawyer Cassandra Lee will help to manage the Jurong, Clementi and Bukit Batok area moving forward, said Ms Fu, at the launch of the Jurong-Clementi Town Council five-year master plan for 2026 to 2030.

Ms Cassandra Lee is a lawyer specialising in technology, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity at management consultancy EY.

She started volunteering in Yuhua 16 years ago and has led a barrier-free accessibility project for the division, working closely with the residents and the town council, said Ms Fu, who is MP for Yuhua SMC.

Mr David Hoe, director of philanthropy at registered charity The Majurity Trust, was previously seen on the ground in Jalan Besar GRC and Tampines GRC.

He is passionate about giving youths opportunities to develop themselves and to realise their strengths and has started and sustained several programmes for youths, said Ms Fu.

“They will bring new energy and experience in community bonding and building to the current team,” said Ms Fu of the newcomers.