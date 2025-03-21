GE Newbies Watch: MDDI director among PAP fresh faces; WP, PPP and RDU work the ground

The senior civil servant was spotted on Mar 17 at a Meet-The-People Session in the PAP's Zhenghua branch, within the Holland-Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Ms Goh has been a director in the Smart Nation Strategy Office in the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, since December 2023.

She is also director for policy and strategy in the ministry's National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Group.

The current Member of Parliament for Zhenghua ward, Mr Edward Chia, was himself a political newcomer in the last hustings.

Prior to her current role, Ms Goh was in the Strategy Group of the Prime Minister's Office, where she held roles including director for economy and sustainability and deputy director for socio-economic policy.

She spent about a decade in the Economic Development Board (EDB) before that, where she was deputy director for strategic planning among other roles.

CNA has reached out to Ms Goh for comment.