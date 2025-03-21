GE Newbies Watch: MDDI director among PAP fresh faces; WP, PPP and RDU work the ground
Two other potential candidates for the ruling People's Action Party have been spotted in Tampines GRC.
SINGAPORE: With the release of revised electoral boundaries on Mar 11, political parties in Singapore are ramping up their outreach efforts for polls that have to be held by Nov 23.
While the ruling People's Action Party and main opposition parties have yet to publicly confirm their plans, smaller blocs have been quick to lay claim to constituencies they intend to contest.
In the fourth instalment of a running series, CNA spotlights some potential new candidates seen engaging with voters across the island.
Goh Hanyan (PAP)
The senior civil servant was spotted on Mar 17 at a Meet-The-People Session in the PAP's Zhenghua branch, within the Holland-Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency (GRC).
Ms Goh has been a director in the Smart Nation Strategy Office in the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, since December 2023.
She is also director for policy and strategy in the ministry's National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Group.
The current Member of Parliament for Zhenghua ward, Mr Edward Chia, was himself a political newcomer in the last hustings.
Prior to her current role, Ms Goh was in the Strategy Group of the Prime Minister's Office, where she held roles including director for economy and sustainability and deputy director for socio-economic policy.
She spent about a decade in the Economic Development Board (EDB) before that, where she was deputy director for strategic planning among other roles.
CNA has reached out to Ms Goh for comment.
David Hoe (PAP)
The director of philanthropy at registered charity The Majurity Trust, he has been seen on the ground in Tampines GRC.
He just switched jobs this month, leaving his former role as principal business architect at energy company YTL PowerSeraya.
Mr Hoe was seen in photos with the constituency’s anchor minister, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, at the opening of the Tampines GreenVerge Residents’ Network centre in February.
He was also spotted at a constituency event at Our Tampines Hub on Mar 15, where initiatives were launched to try and ease the cost of living for residents.
Mr Hoe first appeared on the scene in Jalan Besar GRC, where he was spotted on a walkabout with MP Denise Phua in June last year.
He has been district councillor with the Central Singapore Community Development Council – where Ms Phua is mayor – since October 2019.
He was also formerly a member of the National Youth Council for five years, up until 2022.
Gabriel Lam (PAP)
The chief operating officer of Shalom International Movers has also been seen on the ground in Tampines GRC.
He was with Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon at the same Our Tampines Hub constituency event on Mar 15.
In September last year, he was spotted alongside Dr Koh at a roadshow for residents of the new Tampines GreenCrest Build-To-Order estate.
Mr Lam was previously involved in grassroots activities in the PAP’s Chong Pang branch in Nee Soon GRC. His LinkedIn profile states that he “dedicates his free time to community-related volunteerism and is a Grassroots Leader”.
He was conferred the Beyond Second Chances (Workplace Advocate) award by Yellow Ribbon Singapore in 2021, and is also an ambassador of the Central Narcotics Bureau’s United Against Drugs Coalition.
In 2021, Mr Lam was appointed member of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Board of Visitors (Community Rehabilitation Centre). It makes recommendations to ensure that the health, maintenance, recreation and discipline of inmates in rehabilitation are satisfactory and at an efficient standard.
Vere Nathan (PPP)
Mr Nathan, 27, was introduced by People's Power Party secretary-general Goh Meng Seng during the party's walkabout at Chong Pang estate within Nee Soon GRC on Mar 16.
An operations executive at a landscaping company, Mr Nathan is of mixed Chinese and Indian ethnicity, and can speak some Mandarin.
He said he joined PPP in recent months and was encouraged to enter politics to see how he could contribute to society. He said one of his concerns was legislation behind what he claimed was a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) "agenda".
Pang Heng Chuan (RDU)
The 56-year-old first volunteered with Red Dot United (RDU) during GE2020. He joined the party soon after that General Election, and has been walking the ground at Radin Mas, Tanjong Pagar, Nee Soon and Jurong.
He currently sits on the party’s Central Executive Committee as councillor.
Asked how he plans to raise his profile among residents as a new face in a relatively young party, Mr Pang told journalists: “Since the last election five years ago, we haven’t been idle. We have been walking on the ground."
“We have connected to the residents," he said on the sidelines of a party event on Mar 15. "We do want to make their voices heard in parliament.”
Outside politics, he is a director at an international tech start-up that develops smart street lamps. He previously spent some time living and working in Beijing.
Mr Pang holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore.
Linda Low (WP)
Not much information is available online about Ms Low, who's been tipped as possible candidate for the Workers’ Party.
Said to be in marketing, she has been frequently spotted at party events and activities such as their Hammer newsletter outreach.
More recently, she has appeared alongside potential candidates like Mr Nathaniel Koh, Mr Harpreet Singh and Mr Muhammad Fadli Mohammed Fawzi at house visits and walkabouts within Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC. It's fueled speculation she could be fielded in the team there.
Earlier this month, Ms Low was also part of a team that distributed food at rental blocks in Eunos, as part of Ramadan.