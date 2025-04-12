GE2025: PAP putting forward largest slate of new faces in recent history, says PM Wong
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will continue to lead an unchanged PAP team in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC at the upcoming polls.
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Saturday (Apr 12) that the People’s Action Party (PAP) will be fielding its largest slate of new faces in recent history at the upcoming General Election, as he announced an unchanged slate at Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC).
Over 30 new PAP candidates will be unveiled in the coming contest, he added.
At the last election, the PAP fielded 27 new faces. In the two elections before that, there were 24 each.
“The team in Marsiling-Yew Tee has not changed, but there will be more significant changes elsewhere. In fact, this is the largest slate of new faces we have introduced in recent history,” he said.
Mr Wong has been a part of Marsiling-Yew Tee - a four-member constituency - since its formation in 2015, and this is his first electoral contest since taking over as prime minister in May last year.
Speaking to the media at the PAP’s Limbang branch office, Mr Wong said: “Over the past few months and weeks, the PAP has deployed several new faces on the ground. We have now finalised our candidates for the coming general election, and starting today, we will introduce them, constituency by constituency.”
Mr Wong, who is the PAP Secretary-General, noted that the fact that the party is formally introducing candidates starting Saturday “means that the General Election is approaching”.
“We have an excellent team of MPs today, but to serve Singaporeans better, I need to renew and refresh the PAP team, to bring in new blood, new ideas and new energy,” he said, adding that it has been one of his key priorities since taking office.
On the party's format of unveiling candidates "constituency by constituency”, he said that the system had worked well previously, which is why it is doing this.
"When I looked back at my experiences in the last two general elections, I thought the 2015 way of doing it ... focusing on the constituency and the team that forms that constituency - it could be a single, it could be a GRC, and perhaps the GRC and the adjacent single might do it together - I think that format had worked well and I quite liked that format in 2015," he said.
"So we decided to try it this way this round."
MARSILING-YEW TEE GRC
The unchanged line-up features all four incumbents: Mr Wong, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, North West District mayor Alex Yam and Ms Hany Soh.
The next general election must be held by Nov 23 this year. The polls are expected to be called soon, following the release of the country’s revised electoral map last month.
In the last general election in 2020, the PAP team retained the GRC with 63.18 per cent of the votes against a Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) line-up. The SDP has again declared its intent to contest the ward in this year’s contest.
A decade on from the creation of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Mr Wong and Mr Yam remain from the original team.
Mr Zaqy was a Chua Chu Kang GRC MP from 2011, but started helping out in the constituency as a grassroots adviser after Madam Halimah Yacob left in 2017 to contest the presidential election. In 2020, he joined the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC slate, along with Ms Soh.
Mr Wong, who is the anchor minister, recently highlighted major long-term projects that are in the works in the constituency, during the launch of the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Five-Year Masterplan for 2025 to 2030.
They include two new Downtown Line MRT stations that would better connect residents to the city, and the redevelopment of Kranji racecourse and Woodlands Checkpoint.