GE2025: Community spaces, better connectivity coming for Marsiling-Yew Tee, but major changes will take time, says PM Wong
Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council chairman Alex Yam told reporters that the PAP welcomes the SDP challenge in the constituency.
SINGAPORE: Residents of Marsiling and Yew Tee will have more community spaces, parks and better connectivity under a new town masterplan, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Saturday (Apr 5).
Mr Wong, who is the anchor minister for the four-member Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, also highlighted major projects in the constituency, such as the redevelopment of Kranji racecourse and Woodlands Checkpoint.
“All of these projects will take time to complete, certainly more than five years, but we are starting the works within the next few years, and eventually when completed, they will transform our entire GRC (Group Representation Constituency),” Mr Wong said at the launch of the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Five-Year Masterplan (2025–2030) at Yew Tee Square.
The masterplan noted the key progress made in the town over the last five years.
Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam, who is chairman of the town council, told reporters that the timing of the masterplan’s release ahead of this year’s general election was “quite serendipitous”, as the team presents its five-year plans “regardless of the electoral cycle”.
Also at Saturday’s event were the two other Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MPs, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad and Ms Hany Soh. Limbang grassroots second adviser Ong Teng Koon, a former People’s Action Party (PAP) MP, was also in attendance.
LOOKING AHEAD
In his speech, Mr Wong highlighted some major redevelopments for the town that would take longer than the next five years.
Two new MRT stations on the Downtown Line – near Yew Tee Village and at Sungei Kadut – will better connect Marsiling-Yew Tee residents to the city, saving up to 30 minutes in travelling time. The stations will open in 2035, with construction to begin by the fourth quarter of this year.
The town will also become more vibrant with the redevelopment of the former Kranji racecourse site for housing and recreation, along with the upcoming Sungei Kadut eco-district.
There will also be a major redevelopment of the Woodlands Checkpoint. The works are expected to be completed progressively from 2028, with the new facility fully operational by 2032.
There are other developments which will be completed in the shorter term, within the next five years, noted Mr Wong.
By the end of next year, residents in the town can also travel to Malaysia more conveniently with the new Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System.
A new Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat Nature Park will also be completed in the coming years, and it will be one of the largest nature reserves in Singapore, said Mr Wong.
Residents can also expect new community amenities and home improvements to come within the next five years, he added.
A highlight is the Heart of Yew Tee Integrated Development, which will house a community club, a hawker centre, a polyclinic, a kidney dialysis centre and housing for seniors, set to be completed in 2027.
“All of these developments will make Marsiling-Yew Tee more connected, more liveable, more vibrant,” said Mr Wong, adding that there are also programmes to help residents with challenges such as cost of living.
IMPROVING LIFE FOR RESIDENTS
The town has seen “significant improvements aimed at enhancing the quality of life for residents” over the last five years, the town council said in a media release.
A total of 18,909 households underwent the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme, while 10,779 completed the Home Improvement Programme, and 33,818 households benefited from Repairs and Redecoration Works by the town council.
Across the town, 819 lifts were enhanced or upgraded through the Lift Replacement Programme.
The addition of 529 sheltered linkways and barrier-free access ramps, along with 126 drop-off porches, has improved accessibility and connectivity for residents.
Efforts have also been made to improve the amenities and recreational spaces, with 111 playgrounds, 68 game courts and 67 community plazas or halls developed.
In line with the SG Green Plan, Singapore’s sustainability roadmap, 37 community gardens were upgraded or built and 46,697 LED lights were installed across the town.
UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTION
This year also marks a decade since the formation of the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC in 2015, noted Mr Wong. Mr Yam, Mr Zaqy and himself remain from the original team, while Ms Soh joined the ward in 2020.
“Over the last 10 years, we’ve had the joy of getting to know many families here. We’ve watched your children grow up, from little toddlers and primary school kids receiving Edusave Awards, to now many of them in university or even working,” said Mr Wong.
“We’ve even seen, for some of the older ones, your grandchildren being born and becoming part of our Marsiling-Yew Tee family. We’re all proud of how this town has become a home for every resident, young and old.”
In the last general election in 2020, the PAP team retained the GRC with 63.18 per cent of the votes against a Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) line-up. The SDP has again declared its intent to contest the ward in this year’s contest.
Speaking to the media after the event, Mr Yam said the PAP team welcomes the SDP challenge as it is “healthy for our democracy”.
“The SDP has been in Marsiling-Yew Tee for the last two general elections. So them staying, I don't think it's a major surprise,” said Mr Yam.
“We look forward to hearing them announce who their team members are, because they've undergone quite a number of changes over the years as well.”
Mr Yam said that while he does not “foresee any surprises on our front” in terms of the PAP slate in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, the final decision ultimately lies with the prime minister.
“It's a strategic decision that he will make,” said Mr Yam, in response to a question on whether Mr Wong will remain in the ward for the next contest.
“He's already moved once from Boon Lay up to Limbang. He's served here for the last 10 years and he's made a tremendous impact, not just for his division, but also for the GRC, and certainly we hope that he will carry on with us here, as well.”
“As for confirmation, we will wait for the formal announcements.”