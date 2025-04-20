GE2025: Tan See Leng to helm PAP's Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC team, including new face Diana Pang

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) on Sunday (Apr 20) introduced its slate for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC in the May 3 polls, including new face Ms Diana Pang.

The five-member team will be led by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who is joined by Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, former Parliament speaker Seah Kian Peng, and former MacPherson SMC MP Tin Pei Ling.

Speaking first, Dr Tan, who leads the ward as the anchor minister, elaborated on the initiatives that the team has rolled out for the ward, including the five-year plans for the area that were launched on Saturday.

“We have even more plans for the future because our work is never done. So, therefore I seek strong mandate from all of the residents, not just for the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, but also for the entire cluster, including Mountbatten,” said Dr Tan.

Business development director Ms Pang, 51, has been spotted with the PAP team in the Marine Parade cluster since late March.

She currently chairs the People’s Association Women’s Integration Network Council and the Fengshan Women’s Executive Committee, and sits on the board of the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations. Professionally, she has more than 19 years of experience in audit, tax and business advisory.

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC has seen some boundary changes, giving up some areas in Chai Chee and Siglap to East Coast GRC while taking in MacPherson SMC and a small number of polling districts from Potong Pasir and Mountbatten.

The former Marine Parade GRC has been touted as a key battleground ahead of the May 3 polls, with the PAP team edging out the Workers’ Party (WP) with 57.74 per cent of the vote at the last General Election in 2020, lower than the 64.07 per cent it garnered in 2015.

In response to a question by CNA on what a strong mandate would look like, Dr Tan said "we have to look at it from the national numbers post-GE".

"If we can at least be on par with the national numbers, and maybe do slightly better, I think that would be a good mandate," he said, referring to the PAP's share of the popular vote.

"Post-GE, if we are indeed privileged, honoured enough by the residents to be able to come back and lead this cluster again, I'm actually happy to discuss with you whether it constitutes a strong mandate or not."

Nevertheless, Dr Tan said his team is "not presumptuous".

"All of us here have this singular focus in wanting to serve our country, our residents, well, especially during these uncertain times," he added.

In 2020, the five-member PAP team comprised Dr Tan, Mr Seah, Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong, and Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman, the mayor of South East District and former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

Mr Tan Chuan-Jin stepped down in July 2023 after an extramarital affair with fellow party member Cheng Li Hui.

Mr Tong’s ward was carved out of Marine Parade GRC and absorbed into the hotly-contested East Coast GRC, where he is widely expected to be fielded.

Dr Tan thanked Mr Fahmi for his service but did not say what his next move was. The former army colonel made his political debut in the 2020 General Election.

While Dr Tan confirmed Mr Fahmi will not be fielded in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights, he said the actual determination on whether he would run elsewhere will be revealed on Nomination Day, which falls on Apr 23.

On whether Mr Fahmi will continue being mayor, Dr Tan said “this is a decision that we are not able to unilaterally take”. This would depend the election results and the mandate given to the PAP, he said.

"As I said before, I think we have to be humble to acknowledge the fact that in an election, the voters will always have a choice," he added.

"Depending on how the results turn out, the type of mandate that our residents are prepared to give us, or whether they want to give us the mandate at all. Post that, I'm sure there will be a lot more clarity."