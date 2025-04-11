GE2025: Assoc Prof Faishal Ibrahim to move from Nee Soon to contest in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC

SINGAPORE: Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Friday (Apr 11) announced he would be moving from Nee Soon GRC to contest in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC for the coming General Election in Singapore.

Associate Professor Faishal, 56, has been seen walking the ground in the newly formed Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC in recent weeks.

The Nee Soon Central ward is currently under Assoc Prof Faishal, who's a four-term MP with the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

During his first term as an MP from 2006, he was part of the Marine Parade GRC team. He later joined the Nee Soon team in 2011.

On Friday, he was accompanied by former Nominated Member of Parliament Syed Harun Alhabsyi and former government ministry director Goh Hanyan at a media event.

Ms Goh confirmed to reporters that she was a potential candidate for Nee Soon GRC, saying she wanted to continue Assoc Prof Faishal's work in the Nee Soon Central ward.

Dr Syed Harun meanwhile confirmed himself as a potential candidate for the PAP but stopped short of identifying where he could contest.