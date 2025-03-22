GE2025: PPP to step aside in Nee Soon GRC and let RDU contest as opposition party

SINGAPORE: The People’s Power Party (PPP) will not contest Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency (GRC) in the upcoming General Election, allowing Red Dot United (RDU) to field a team there instead, the two parties announced on Saturday (Mar 22).

The announcement was jointly made by the secretaries-general of the PPP and RDU, Mr Goh Meng Seng and Mr Ravi Philemon, at a press conference at Yishun Town Centre.

The PPP walked the ground at Chong Pang Market and Food Centre within Nee Soon last Sunday, while Mr Philemon said the RDU has been active in the constituency since August 2024.

Mr Goh had also previously declared the PPP’s intention to run in Nee Soon GRC, but said in a Facebook livestream last Sunday that he would be “glad” to withdraw his PPP team from contesting in Nee Soon should the People’s Action Party (PAP) not field an “LGBTQ activist” as part of its slate.

LGBTQ is an umbrella term encompassing individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer.

On Saturday, Mr Goh said that he felt the party’s “objectives have been achieved in certain ways”.

“For the time being, I do not think the PAP will carry out their intention of fielding this LGBTQ candidate,” said Mr Goh.

When asked who he was referring to, Mr Goh would only say: “It’s up to anyone’s guess.”

He added: “I have had several conversations with Mr Ravi Philemon of RDU … and we have concluded that it is time for us to move on and let RDU have a clean fight in Nee Soon.”