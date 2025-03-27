GE2025: Spending limit for candidates increased from S$4 to S$5 per voter

SINGAPORE: The parliamentary election expenses limit for candidates has been increased from S$4 (US$3) per elector to S$5 per elector, the Elections Department (ELD) announced on Thursday (Mar 27).

This change is to account for inflation, said ELD. The last time this limit was revised was in 2015, when it was increased from S$3.50 to S$4.

If the candidate is contesting in a Group Representation Constituency (GRC), the maximum spending limit is S$5 per elector on the register for that GRC divided by the number of candidates in the group nominated for that election.

For example, the expenses limit per candidate contesting in a four-member GRC is S$5 times the number of electors, divided by four.

"The law imposes a ceiling on the amount that a candidate contesting the election can spend. This is to ensure a level-playing field and to prevent 'money politics'," said ELD.

"Spending in excess of the maximum amount in the law is an illegal practice."

CANDIDATES FROM ETHNIC MINORITIES

By law, the president designates the GRCs for which at least one of the MPs must belong to a minority racial community – either the Malay community, or the Indian and other minority communities.

However, the number of GRCs that can be designated as those belonging to the Malay community must be three-fifths the total number of GRCs, rounded to the next higher whole number.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has designated the GRCs where at least one of the candidates in each group must be a person belonging to the Malay community, or the Indian or other minority communities.

The GRCs where at least one of the candidates must be a person belonging to the Malay community:

Aljunied

Bishan-Toa Payoh

Chua Chu Kang

East Coast

Jalan Besar

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights

Marsiling-Yew Tee

Pasir Ris-Changi

Sembawang

Sengkang

Tampines

The GRCs where at least one of the candidates must be a person belonging to the Indian or other ethnic communities: