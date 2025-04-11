GE2025: Potential PAP candidate Syed Harun hopes to 'continue good work' of Faishal Ibrahim in Nee Soon GRC

SINGAPORE: Former Nominated Member of Parliament Syed Harun Alhabsyi told reporters on Friday (Apr 11) that he is a potential People's Action Party (PAP) candidate for the upcoming election.

Dr Syed Harun was speaking at a media event at a Nee Soon Central coffee shop where Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim announced that he will be moving to Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC for the upcoming election.

While Dr Syed Harun stopped short of saying where he could contest, he was introduced by Assoc Prof Faishal as someone who will be continuing his work in Nee Soon and taking care of the Malay-Muslim community in the Group Representation Constituency.