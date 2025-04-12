GE2025: 'It's homecoming', says Tan See Leng of Faishal's move to Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC

SINGAPORE: Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Saturday (Apr 12) that he welcomes Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim to the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights team.

These are his first comments on the upcoming candidate movement after Assoc Prof Faishal, currently a Nee Soon GRC MP, confirmed on Friday that he will move to the Group Representation Constituency helmed by Dr Tan.

Dr Tan said that Assoc Prof Faishal will "anchor" the former Kembangan-Chai Chee ward within the GRC.

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC has seen some boundary changes, giving up some areas in Chai Chee to East Coast GRC while taking in MacPherson SMC and a small number of polling districts from Potong Pasir and Mountbatten.

"Professor Faishal ... It's homecoming. You know, we really welcome him back to Marine Parade GRC ... I think it's an excellent and a very welcoming return for him to help us with Kembangan."

Assoc Prof Faishal served his first term as part of Marine Parade GRC after the 2006 General Election, before moving to Nee Soon GRC in 2011.