S$135 million to upgrade 32 private estates under Estate Upgrading Programme: Desmond Lee
SINGAPORE: A total of 32 private estates will undergo upgrading works such as the installation of barrier-free ramps, better footpath lighting and upgrades to parks and fitness corners, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Saturday (Feb 8).
The upgrading works will commence over the next five years and will cost S$135 million (US$99.8 million), MND said in its press release.
Of the S$135 million, S$124 million will go towards the regular Estate Upgrading Programme (EUP) for 25 regular private estates across Singapore, while the remaining S$11 million will go towards a new EUP scheme for seven selected silver estates.
Silver estates are estates with a higher concentration of seniors which have benefitted from EUPs “some time ago”, said MND.
Minister for National Development Desmond Lee announced the plans during a Chinese New Year celebration dinner at West Coast Community Centre on Saturday.
The estate upgrading programme (EUP) was launched in 2000 to enhance the physical condition and living environment of older private estates.
This is done “through the upgrading of infrastructure and recreational facilities to better cater to residents’ needs”, said MND.
To date, around S$216 million in total has been allocated across ten batches of the EUP to upgrade older private estates in Singapore, and this has benefited over 54,000 households in 74 private estates.
The 25 new estates under the regular EUP, which cover over 16,600 households, include those along Upper East Coast Road, Dunearn, Pasir Ris Beach Park and Thomson.
Examples of EUP upgrading works include the installation of footpath lighting, covering of drains to create footpaths, construction of barrier-free ramps to provide better access to persons with disabilities and the elderly, as well as the upgrading of parks, playground and fitness corners.
Mr Lee said in his speech to West Coast residents that these estates can also better promote active ageing and community bonding by enhancing the neighbourhood parks with features such as 3G playgrounds and fitness corners, and community gardens.
“We will work closely with the project teams and the community to ensure that these enhancements are not just well-intentioned, but practical, meaningful and impactful for residents,” he said.
The list of regular estates are:
- Along Upper East Coast Road
- Balmoral
- Bright Hill Crescent
- Bukit Regency & Ridgevale Gardens
- Burgundy & Highgate
- Dunearn
- Farrer Holland
- Inglewood & Westlake Gardens
- Jalan Merdu
- Jalan Naung Estate & Realty Park
- Jelita, Lim Tai See, Farrer Leedon & Holland
- Joo Chiat NC 2 @ Marine Parade
- Lakepoint & Lakeside Grove
- Loyang Villas & Mera Terrace
- Oasis @ Mulberry
- Pasir Ris Beach Park
- Serangoon Garden & Lorong Chuan
- Shepherd’s Hills
- Shrewsbury
- Sunbird-Apollo
- Telok Kurau
- Thomson
- Towner Ville
- West Coast Park, Hong Leong Gardens (West Coast Road) & Pasir Panjang Gardens (Mas Kuning Terrace)
- Yunnan
NEW EUP FOR SILVER ESTATES
MND said that as Singapore’s elderly population grows, having senior-friendly and accessible infrastructure within their estates is crucial for “enabling our seniors to live more comfortably and age-in-place”.
As part of the Age Well SG programme, MND will introduce a new EUP for silver estates.
Estates with higher concentration of seniors and have benefitted from EUP some time ago will be selected for senior-friendly enhancements to better support their ageing residents, said MND.
Seven estates will be part of the first batch of the new EUP for silver estates, and over 3,700 households stand to benefit.
The scope of upgrading works under the EUP for regular estates will also be expanded to include senior-friendly enhancements.
Mr Lee said in his speech that such enhancements include clearer signage that make it easier for residents to find their way around, barrier-free ramps that allow wheelchair users to move around, and even therapeutic gardens for seniors to mingle.
“We can even consider putting in place infrastructure, such as pavilions and fitness corners, where we can organise programmes for active ageing in the private estates,” he said.
The silver estates that stand to benefit are:
- Fengshan
- Hillview
- Hong Leong Gardens & Pasir Panjang
- MacPherson Gardens
- Mayfair Park
- Teachers' Housing
- Thomson & Yew Lian Park
As part of the EUP process, feedback and input will be sought from residents, and their views will be incorporated in the upgrading decisions, said MND.
“Residents are encouraged to participate actively in these discussions to ensure that the upgrading works meet their needs,” said the ministry.
“This would also provide the community a greater sense of ownership for the common spaces in their estates.”