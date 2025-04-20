GE2025: PAP to field new face Gho Sze Kee in Mountbatten SMC, 4-term MP Lim Biow Chuan to retire

Introducing Ms Gho, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who will be helming the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC team, said that she “has her work cut out for her”, citing the upcoming Build-to-Order flat developments in Tanjong Rhu.

Ms Gho said: "For 13 years, I have been a community leader as well as a branch activist. So over the years, I've served with dedicated activists, advocating for you, helping with your problems and listening to your hopes and aspirations."

She has been actively involved in community events alongside Mr Lim, including having accompanied Mr Lim on house visits in areas within the single-seat ward.

A longtime party activist, Ms Gho has appeared at numerous constituency events, including Edusave Award ceremonies and Chinese New Year celebrations.

In 2023, Ms Gho was awarded the Public Service Medal as vice-chairperson of Bukit Timah Citizens’ Consultative Committee.

Ms Gho made headlines in 2021 after delivering a speech at that year’s party convention.

She spoke about the importance of renewal with diversity at all levels in her capacity as the PAP’s Bukit Timah branch secretary.

BIG SHOES TO FILL

Paying tribute to Mr Lim, Ms Gho said on Sunday she has "big shoes" to fill.

"So for me, what I have to do is literally work harder. He's built solid foundations, and we have seen how Mountbatten has grown and thrived under his loving care. He's been very nurturing in ensuring that the residents are very well taken care of.

"So now, it is up to me to build on the foundations that he has laid, and this is my promise to the residents - that they will see me on the ground, that I will be a listening ear and be there for them."

Ms Gho acknowledged Mr Lim's "stellar" results in previous elections and said he taught her the importance of amplifying residents' voices in parliament.

In 2020, Mr Lim defeated Peoples Voice candidate Sivakumaran Chellappa, taking almost 74 per cent of the vote - well above the PAP's national vote share of 61 per cent.

"He wants every one of us to do more than just that," she said, recounting how Mr Lim had urged her to think about what more she could bring to the plate for Mountbatten residents.

"I talked about the last-mile coverage and reviving the kampung spirit," she said.

"I'm a mother of two teenagers, and I like to bring my personal touch, motherly touch. And what I hope to achieve is that when residents find themselves in a difficult or stressful situation, and if the first person they do think of is me, I think I will be very, very happy, and I'd be most grateful for that chance."