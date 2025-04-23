GE2025: Rematch at Bukit Panjang SMC between PAP’s Liang Eng Hwa and SDP’s Paul Tambyah

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Liang Eng Hwa will again face the Singapore Democratic Party’s (SDP) Paul Tambyah in Bukit Panjang SMC for the upcoming polls.

Both men were confirmed as candidates for the single seat ward on Nomination Day (Apr 23), setting the stage for a rematch of their 2020 race.

That year, Mr Liang narrowly defeated Prof Tambyah with 53.73 per cent of the vote. The contest was the closest among all SMCs that election.

Mr Liang, a managing director at DBS, served as an MP in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC from 2006 to 2020 before moving to Bukit Panjang SMC.

Prof Tambyah is a senior consultant in infectious diseases at the National University Hospital, and has been SDP’s chairman since 2017.

Both candidates arrived at the nomination centre at Methodist Girls’ School about five minutes apart from each other on Wednesday morning. They exchanged greetings briefly from across the street.

Later, during his balcony speech after his candidacy was confirmed, Mr Liang thanked the constituency's residents for the opportunity to serve them over the past five years.

“Bukit Panjang is a much better place today but there’s always more that we can do. With your trust and support, you can count on me again to work very hard for you,” he said.

His speech was met with loud cheers and chants of “PAP! PAP!” from supporters decked in white at the school's parade square.

His opponent Prof Tambyah, who is recontesting the seat, said to supporters: “Thank you to the 15,576 of you who voted for us the last time. We need just a few more.”

Calling on residents to “vote without fear”, Prof Tambyah asked that they “vote for a Singapore where everyone can thrive”.

SDP supporters, who brought a ukulele, broke out in song after his speech.

Speaking to journalists separately after the nomination proceedings, Prof Tambyah was asked how he felt about going up against Mr Liang again.

He replied it has always been a "friendly contest", and that "Mr Liang has been really gentlemanly in our interactions".

He added: "It’s not personal. It’s not between me and him. It’s about two different parties and two different visions for Singapore."

Singaporeans will head to the ballot boxes on May 3 for the nation’s 14th General Election.