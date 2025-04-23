GE2025: WP team in Aljunied GRC to be led again by party chief Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) will be defending Aljunied GRC in the upcoming polls with party chief Pritam Singh once again taking the lead.

The WP's slate comprises party chief Pritam Singh, 48; chair Sylvia Lim, 60; former MPs Gerald Giam, 47; party deputy organising secretary Fadli Fawzi, 36; as well as new face Kenneth Tiong, 36.

Notably, Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, a former Aljunied GRC MP, will not be contesting in the GRC and will instead be leading at five-member team in Tampines GRC.

Mr Fadli was formerly the WP candidate for Marine Parade GRC in 2020 while Mr Tiong is a new face.

The PAP team comprises Serangoon branch chair Chan Hui Yuh, 48; unionist Jagathishwaran Rajo, 37; managing director of urban planning consultancy Daniel Liu, 40; company director Adrian Ang, 41; and dental surgeon Faisal Abdul Aziz, 37.

Only Ms Chan, who is the team leader, stood in the last contest.

Candidates from both parties successfully filed their nomination papers at Poi Ching School in Tampines on Wednesday (Apr 22).

Speaking from the balcony at the nomination centre, WP's Mr Singh told supporters that they had voted the WP in 2011, 2015 and 2020 into parliament where they did not shy away from the tough questions and worked hard for voters.

"Your estate is as good as any other in Singapore, let's keep up the momentum... vote for the Workers' Party," he said.